Tom Brady drops in on renowned Las Vegas brain center

The seven-time Super Bowl champ and Raiders investor visited the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health last week.

The guy who looked like Tom Brady hanging around Symphony Park last week, was.

NFL legend, seven-time Super Bowl champ, Raiders minority partner AND Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau partner spent three hours touring the Ruvo Center on Tuesday.

The Raiders primary owner, Mark Davis, is on the clinic’s board of directors. He joined Brady on his first look at the clinic.

Dr. Charlie Bernick and Dr. Lucy Carriere presented the center’s pro sports coalition brain study to the NFL reps. The clinic offers the only professional sports coalition brain study in the world. That was a significant reason Davis joined the board five years ago, before he even visited the facility.

Jammin’

A band that expertly navigates the musical waters, The Windjammers play the Copa at Bootlegger Bistro at 7 p.m.. (doors at 6 p.m.) Wednesday. Or, today, if you’re reading this Wednesday. This is band leaders/guitarist/closet yacht rock fan Jerry Lopez’s passion project. Otherwise, find him leading Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, same location, 7:30 p.m. Mondays. And if you can’t make Windjammers …

These kids rock

The “Youth for Youth” holiday concert is 3 p.m. Friday at Clark High School. Founded by Vegas piano virtuoso (and now Yale freshman) Roxy Jones in 2021, the show assembles top players throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“Youth for Youth” is also is a benefit event that has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofits supporting under-served and homeless youth. Skai Jones, Roxy’s sister and a promising violinist, leads this year’s show. Twin-brother pianists June and Charles Hong are also on the program.

Proceeds benefit the Just One Project, which combats food insecurity among families in Southern Nevada. Go to youthforyouth.vegas for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.