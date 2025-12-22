Timothée Chalamet appears atop Sphere in film stunt

Timothée Chalamet took to the top of the Bulbous Wonder last week to promote “Marty Supreme.”

Timothée Chalamet’s ping-pong serve at Sphere was out. Way out.

The star of “Marty Supreme” took to the top of the Bulbous Wonder on Friday night. The event was a video promoting the upcoming feature film due for wide release Christmas Day.

The video shows Chalamet up-close, then pans back, very wide to see the entire exosphere with the film’s title and “Dream Big,” set against a bright-yellow backdrop. The actor, who portrayed Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” entered the outdoor spot through Sphere’s interior.

As the camera moves back, Chalemet shouts the title and its upcoming release.

Chalamet, who turns 30 on Saturday, is the first person to appear on the top of Sphere. The venue opened with U2’s residency production in September 2023. Chalemet, A24 studios and Sphere Studios envisioned the stunt.

Chalemet cut the clip the same night he made an unbilled appearance at Palms Brenden Theaters for the film’s Las Vegas premiere. Penn Jillette of the legendary, comedy-magic production Penn & Teller is cast as “Hoff,” a supporting role in the film.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.