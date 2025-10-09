Ticket concerns force Las Vegas show to postpone

The Dream Awards of 2025 are being moved to 2026.

The annual awards honoring an array of stars and entertainment professionals has been canceled. The event was originally set for Oct. 26 at Orleans Arena. Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire; Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers and standout comedian George Wallace and The Spinners were among the stars to be honored.

Pompey Entertainment’s Damian Costa, vocal Group Honey Cone, model/actress Kathleen Bradley and Ané Marshall were also expected to receive awards. Vegas entertainers Bobby Brooks Wilson and Christine Shebeck had signed on to co-host.

However, last week founder Mable Buckner of Harrison Entertainment Group said ticket-selling concerns forced her to take down the show.

“Boyd called me and said that ticketed shows are not doing well, and thought it would be best to postpone, myself,” Buckner said. Live-entertainment producers have said that ticket sales for non-headlining, residency shows have dropped up to 20-percent since the spring.

A Boyd Gaming official said the company had no information on when or where the show would return. The 2023 event was held at since-closed Suncoast Showroom. Last year it moved to Aliante’s Access Showroom.

Buckner added that she didn’t want to put up the show November or December with uncertainty in the traveling industry due in part to the federal government shutdown.

“We don’t know what will be happening with TSA at that time, but it might be a mess at the airport,” Buckner said. “People do not want to be stuck because of that.” Travelers might experience uncommonly long delays at Harry Reid International Airport as agents either look for other work, or call in sick.

“We had to do this because I was nervous about people who had bought plane tickets, hotel rooms and were staying at time-shares,” Buckner said. “We had many people telling me that they were flying in. I realized we needed to make the announcement now. The next time we talk, it will be about the show coming back.”

A year ago, Ray Parker Jr., Bubba Knight from Gladys Knight and the Pips, Jeffrey Osborne, Little Anthony, The Whispers, Evelyn Champagne King, Sherry Gordy (daughter of Motown founder Berry Gordy) were honored (as a matter of disclosure, so was yours truly, introduced by Antonio Fargas). Smokey Robinson and Johnny Gill introduced Osborne.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes and Earl Turner co-hosted the show, remarkable for its length (upwards of three hours) and frigid room temperature. Turner finally asked the crowd, “Is anyone out there as cold as I am?” But we can report, the temperature at Orleans Arena is manageable and — we expect — show-ready.

Steve and Martin

Every so often I off-handedly mention how I shared the stage with Martin Short, and wait for the response, “And??” Then I fill out the story. We’ll revisit, as Short and Steve Martin appear at Encore Theater on Friday and Saturday in ““The Dukes of Funnytown!”

Short appeared at The Mirage for two shows in July 2012, and another four years later, same theater. I had interviewed Short before the July 2012 dates. Not surprisingly, he was fantastic. A few minutes after that chat a rep called back and asked if I could catch a bag weighing 150 if thrown at me. I said, “Yes!” Then she asked for my kilt size, tam size (large, twice over, I guessed) and if I could be at the theater 2 p.m. next day to “rehearse.”

For those shows I portrayed the “musician” person playing Short as bagpipes. We wore Great Highland-themed costumes. We marched out from from opposite sides of the stage. He jumped into my arms, stuck his thumb in my mouth and bleated, “Amazing Grace” as I pretended to squeeze the sound out of him.

A few years later a subsequent, dual interview with Martin and Short, I recited the story to Martin, with Short adding such details as, “It was so very silly.” Martin then asked, “Did you find this helped or hurt your career?” I said, “Well, I’m talking to you now.” We’ll see them again (from the seats) this weekend.

A new Swiftie movement

Majestic Repertory Theatre founder Troy Heard is making sounds about a Taylor Swift project. My forecast is a strong chance of parody. Even as a larval concept, I endorse.

Sign ’em up

The Hard Rock street sign sign on Paradise Road, leading to Paradise Garage at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will be taken down. In its place will almost certainly be the name of an individual. Get to guessing, and we’ll update.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.