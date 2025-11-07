‘This puts us on the map’: Off-Strip music club earns 2 Grammy noms

It took more 2½ years for Vic’s Las Vegas to issue its first live recording.

The results, so far, are amazing.

“Nicole Zuraitis & Friends: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” is nominated for two Grammy Awards, Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance. The album was recorded June 8, 9 and 10 at the chic supper club in Symphony Park.

“This was just announced, and already we’re getting calls from people who want to record live,” Vic’s co-owner Sue Lowden said in a phone chat Friday morning. “Having these nominations — forget about winning — puts us on the map.”

Zuraitis might not forget the nomination. She won a Grammy last year for Best Jazz Vocal Album for “How Love Begins.” Zuraitis sings throughout and plays some piano in the Vic’s show. She’s joined by Rachel Eckroth (piano and organ), Keyon Harrold (trumpet), Tom Scott (sax), Idan Morim (guitar), Samuel Weber (bass) and Dan Pugach (drums). Carmen Grillo is special guest on guitar on “Georgia On My Mind.”

Lowden agreed that Vic’s and Myron’s at the Smith Center across Promenade Way have created superior jazz enclave in the heart of the city.

“This is just great for Las Vegas, and a great thing for live music,” Lowden said.

The Lowdens brought in the same sound crew from Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at the Lincoln Center in New York City to install the setup at Vic’s. The next live show to be recorded with be the great jazz pianist Mike “Jonesy” Jones, of the Penn & Teller camp, with two shows Dec 8.

Lowden’s husband, Paul Lowden, is a slick keyboard player along with his history as a renowned resort official. Over the decades his Archon Corp. has owned the Sahara, Pioneer, Hacienda and Santa Fe hotel-casinos. But the family’s passion is music.

“Paul has always said he wants to be the Ronnie Scott’s of Las Vegas,” Sue Lowden said, referring to the famous jazz club in London that opened in 1959. “When people ask, ‘Where is the best jazz place in Vegas?’ We want them to say, ‘Vic’s.’”

