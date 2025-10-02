These Las Vegas headliners plan to chat it up on the Strip

Funny how these Strip residencies work out. Lionel Richie needed a stage partner for his “Truly” stage conversation Wednesday night. He didn’t need to look far. Fellow Encore Theater headliner Sebastian Maniscalco was available.

Maniscalco knows the room well. So does Richie. They both headline Encore Theater, on different dates. But at 8 p.m. Thursday, they appear together, no joke (and no music) for a deep dive into Richie’s career. Maniscalco will moderate “Truly: An Evening of Lionel Richie with Friends.”

The book-talk event is a partnership with The Writer’s Block in downtown Las Vegas. The two will talk of the new autobiography, released Tuesday. Richie says the book is “a no-holds-barred memoir,” tracking his career from a shy, late-bloomer kid to a Grammy-, Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning superstar.

The dual appearance precedes Maniscalco’s return to the theater on Friday and Saturday. Richie is back with his “King Of Hearts” production for six shows running Oct. 15-25.

Intense, festival-streaming action

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is available for streaming on Hulu beginning Thursday. The annual event was staged Sept. 19-20 at T-Mobile Arena.

Among the stars in the stream: Bailey Zimmerman, BigXthaPlug, Bryan Adams, Diplo, Ed Sheeran, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Justice, LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, Tate McRae, The Offspring and Tim McGraw.

Count us down

What do The Killers, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Lizzo and Jelly Roll have in common? More than you might imagine.

All have played the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on New Year’s Eve. Jelly Roll is up next, a show presented by the audio content-entertainment company Audacy. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Mars played the venue on NYE during his residency run, in 2013 and 2015. The Killers headlined NYE 2022. Maroon 5 in 2021 and Lizzo in 2019.

Sykes says ‘Please’

Wanda Sykes is bringing the “Please and Thank You” tour to The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian on Jan. 23-24. Keith Robinson is Sykes’ special guest. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com. This is Sykes’ premiere in the venue anchored by magic master Shin Lim.

Sykes once said of her barbed material, “It’s easier to rip somebody to shreds while you’re making them laugh.”

‘Mavericks’ latent

The variety show at Plaza Showroom is formally finis until further notice. Creator Amy Saunders and hotel CEO Jonathan Jossel have reported no movement to bring the show back after it went dark in July. To return, the production would need a massive cash infusion, or for the hotel to buy it outright. Neither is happening. No shows of any variety are booked in the beautifully appointed showroom, wasted space for a room with such vintage appeal.

Currently, Plaza’s resident headliner is none other than former mayor Oscar Goodman, with his consistently sold-out Dinner Series talks at Oscar’s Steakhouse. The unrelated “Silent Disco” runs from 8-11 p.m. Saturdays at Carousel Bar. Guests receive wireless headphones upon arrival for live DJ sets and groove to their hearts’ content. That experience is free and open to the public.

And, Sand Dollar Downtown continues to provide live music just off the casino floor. As always, try the pizza.

Comedy for free!

A new, no-cover Bonkerz comedy series opens at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.) Thursday. The show runs the first Thursday of ever month, except November, when it is Nov. 13.

Indefatigable stand-up Greg Vaccariello is this week’s headliner. Comic magician Dave Johnson is up in November, and Carla Rea and Mike O’Brian from KKLZ’s “Mike & Carla Morning Show” in December. Comic vet Warren Durso is the dedicated emcee. This is a lot, for free of charge. The shows are for ages 21-over; go to stationcasinoslive.com.

Frankie goes to IAC

Master showman Frankie Scinta plays Italian American Showroom at 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 8 p.m. (show) Friday. Scinta delivers the mirth, the music, the memories. He is also the Jimi Hendrix of the spoons. A classic buffet dinner-show format, free parking, and Nicholas Cole holding down the lounge. GM Benny Spano pressing the flesh. Authenticity permeates this place. Go to IACvegas.com for intel.

The Gabie doubleheader

Vegas flamethrower Gabie Lopez hosts Kenny Davidsen’s “Bowtie Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Friday, the birthday of her late father, Jose Frias Lopez, who died in September. Lopez follows with “Turn The Beat: A Gloria Estefan Tribute” at 7 p.m. (doors), 8 p.m. (show) Saturday at Silverton’s Veil Pavillion. Lopez crushes in that role, and the venue is righteous. Go to Silvertoncasino.com for intel.

