‘The World’s Greatest Party Band’ coming back to Las Vegas Strip

The B-52s extend their engagement at The Venetian Theatre next spring.

The “Love Shack” is like a big RV these days.

The B-52s continue their road endeavors. The punk-party band resumes its extended engagement at The Venetian Theatre on April 22, 24 and 25.

Billed justifiably as “The World’s Greatest Party Band,” The B52s have co-headlined on tour with Devo, with two dates remaining at O2 Arena on June 20-21.

The B-52’s recently played The Venetian Theatre over five dates in April. Live Nation Las Vegas announced the new dates Monday morning because of “overwhelming fan demand.”

The band has already headlined its own “farewell tour” in 2022. Founding members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson are the core of the current lineup. “Love Shack,” “Roam, ” “Rock Lobster,” and “Private Idaho” have highlighted the set list.

A full-length documentary has been reported over the past several years, but no update on its status has been reported. The project was being produced by musician/comic actor Fred Armisen, directed by Craig Johnson ( “The Skeleton Twins,”“Alex Strangelove” fame).

“I just feel like we’ve had this unique niche, a unique spot in the music pantheon of being just different,” Pierson said in a 2023 interview. “We are a really different band. We’ve stood the test of time, just because we’re so unique. We don’t really fall into a genre. We’re in the ’80s category, I guess, but I don’t think of us as just 80s, I think we have a longer lifespan.”

Who: The B52s.

Where: The Venetian Theatre.

When: April 22, 24 and 25.

Tickets: Start at $49.50, on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Dec. 5.

Information: Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.