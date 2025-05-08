The Who bringing final US, Canada tour to Las Vegas

The Who announced that the group will bring its final tour of the United States and Canada to Las Vegas later this year.

The Who is bringing a blast to the Strip on its career-closing tour of North America.

The legendary rockers have announced they will cap their “The Song Is Over” farewell series at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 28. Tickets go on sale May 16 at 10 a.m. at axs.com.

The news arrived via social media. Co-founders Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend formally announced the plans in a news conference from London. The shows cover 16 dates.

The band is coming off an unexpected, and confusing, incident in which it seemed drummer Zak Starkey had been sacked after playing the Teenage Cancer Trust shows on March 18 and 20 at Royal Albert Hall.

Daltrey, who heads up the charity’s fundraising, seemed frustrated at the sound level of Starkey’s playing. But two days later, Starkey had been reinstated; the issue owed to “miscommunication” within the band.

The Who most recently played Las Vegas on Nov. 4-5, 2022. The band also headlined an extended engagement at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May 2016, returning July-August 2017.

Fenway Park in Boston, New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. are on the tour schedule.

During Thursday’s meeting with British press, Townshend said, “I’m not crazy about touring, I’ve never really been crazy about touring, but I love performing,” Townshend said. “But performing, once I’m on a stage …”

The guitar great then recalled being hypnotized by a dentist when Townshend was a child. The result was “whenever I walked on stage, I would do my best,” 79-year-old rocker said. “I get on a stage, I remember that suggestion, and I do my best … It’s always been easy.”

Daltrey, fronting the band at 81, said, “It’s got to come to an end one day. It would be great to do it while I can still sing the songs in the same key, and Pete’s still playing great guitar, and the music’s still got a vitality.”

