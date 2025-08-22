Mark Shunock hosts during a "Monday’s Dark" show benefitting the Burlesque Hal ...
Mark Shunock hosts during a "Monday’s Dark" show benefitting the Burlesque Hall of Fame at The Space on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kats!

The Space’s schedule chock-full of entertainment options

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 11:00 am
 

Mark Shunock has been mobilizing support for what he calls Space 2.0, a $50 million community center with a targeted opening in the fourth quarter of 2028. But the schedule is percolating at the OG Space, a short distance away near the corner of Polaris Drive and Harmon Avenue.

The Space is home to the twice-monthly “Mondays Dark” charity shows, which Shunock has hosted since their 2013 inception. The Space was originally inside the former Body English at the Hard Rock Hotel (today’s Virgin Hotels Las Vegas), before moving to Vinyl and finally its current location in December 2016.

Since then, The Space has been a focal point of the local entertainment community. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Las Vegas sibling band The Dollheads celebrate the release of their LP “Adol-essence.” The punk trio of Angela Avery (guitar, vocals), Samantha Avery (bass, backup vocals) and Austin Avery (drums) will play the new release front to back. Expect the new singles “So What?” and “Burger King Is Hiring,” as well as other fan favorites.

Further out, “Endless Summer” with Vegas acts Radical West, Michael Richter and Jan Jan is 7 p.m. Aug. 29. And “Shotspeare Presents Titus Andronicus” is 9 p.m. Aug. 30-31.

Go to thespacelv.com for all of it.

