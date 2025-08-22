The Space’s schedule chock-full of entertainment options
Catch up with the Las Vegas sibling band The Dollheads on Friday as they celebrate the release of their new LP “Adol-essence.”
Mark Shunock has been mobilizing support for what he calls Space 2.0, a $50 million community center with a targeted opening in the fourth quarter of 2028. But the schedule is percolating at the OG Space, a short distance away near the corner of Polaris Drive and Harmon Avenue.
The Space is home to the twice-monthly “Mondays Dark” charity shows, which Shunock has hosted since their 2013 inception. The Space was originally inside the former Body English at the Hard Rock Hotel (today’s Virgin Hotels Las Vegas), before moving to Vinyl and finally its current location in December 2016.
Since then, The Space has been a focal point of the local entertainment community. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Las Vegas sibling band The Dollheads celebrate the release of their LP “Adol-essence.” The punk trio of Angela Avery (guitar, vocals), Samantha Avery (bass, backup vocals) and Austin Avery (drums) will play the new release front to back. Expect the new singles “So What?” and “Burger King Is Hiring,” as well as other fan favorites.
Further out, “Endless Summer” with Vegas acts Radical West, Michael Richter and Jan Jan is 7 p.m. Aug. 29. And “Shotspeare Presents Titus Andronicus” is 9 p.m. Aug. 30-31.
Go to thespacelv.com for all of it.
Raiders Entertainment at Allegiant Stadium
Full List of Performers
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Marie Osmond
Gladys Knight
Carnell Johnson
Judith Hill
Brian Flores
Neal Schon
Yolanda Adams
Tinashe
Generald Wilson
Vanessa Hudgens
Montell Jordan
Tori Kelly
Wayne Newton
Jordin Sparks
Santana
Michelle Williams
JoJo
Pia Toscano
Tower of Power
Maelyn Jarmon
Joe Satriani
Yolanda Adams
Mickey Guyton
Sheila E
Babyface
Phillipa Soo
Katharine McPhee
Lalah Hathaway
Lindsey Stirling
Samantha Irvin
Mickey Thomas
The War And Treaty
Danielle Bradbery
Stephani Parker
Bucky Heard
HALFTIME/PREGAME
Steve Aoki
Ice Cube
Too $hort
Judith Hill
Carlos Santana
Criss Angel
Ludacris
Grambling State Band
Marshmello
Richie McDonald
Sammy Hagar
Dizzy Wright & Robbie Tripp
Rev Run & DJ DeBarge
Dionne Warwick
Lil Jon
Sister Sledge
Nelly
Don Felder
Orianthi
Iggy Azalea
John Fogerty
T-Pain
John Kay
Lil Wayne
Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Quik
T.I.
Rick Ross
Rachel Platten
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Jabbawockeez
Treach, Big Boi, Too $hort
War
Flo Rida
Cypress Hill
Steve Stevens
Billy F. Gibbons
The Band 3
311
George Thorogood