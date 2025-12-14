The legend of ‘Legends’ dies at 82 in Las Vegas

John Stuart, the legend who founded the groundbreaking “Legends In Concert” tribute production, has died.

Stuart’s son Shane Stuart confirmed his father died at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at Shane’s home in Las Vegas. Stuart was 82. He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma since January.

Shane Stuart had been caring for his father for several weeks, up until his death. He and his brother, John Stuart Jr., and Stuart’s dog, Ginger, were with the “Legends” icon at his passing.

Stuart was known as the “Father” of impersonation productions. He brought “Legends in Concert” to the Strip at Imperial Palace in May 1983, having run a version of the show at John Wayne Theater at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. Elvis, Buddy Holly, Janis Joplin, Marilyn Monroe and Bobby Darin were in the original tribute roster.

“Legends” would go on to run 38 consecutive years, the longest run ever for a Vegas production show on the Strip. Stuart’s production company divested in the show he envisioned in 2008, with On Stage Entertainment taking over as producers.

Such icons as Elvis, Tom Jones, Cher, Barbra Streisand,Garth Brooks, the Blues Brothers, members of the Rat Pack, Dolly Parton, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury, Bruce Springsteen, Britney Spears and David Bowie have been in the “Legends” rotation.

“He is responsible for, I can’t tell you how many lives. Everybody from musicians, stage hands, dancers,” said Steve McCoy, who has portrayed Jones since opening with Stuart’s show in 1990. “He touched so many people on so many different levels.”

McCoy says he was “a half-a—-d landscaper” in 1989 when he won a Jones lookalike contest hosted by a radio station in Atlantic City. Jones was headlining at Trump International at the time and judged the show. Stuart saw McCoys’s impromptu performance, worked with him on the character and gave him a shot in “Legends.”

“I said, ‘You can make a living doing this?’” McCoy said. “I was stunned.”

The show moved moved to Harrah’s in 2009, then Flamingo in 2013 and Tropicana in 2017, where it performed the all-female “Legendary Divas” lineup (Adele, Lady Gaga, Cher and Celine Dion) and eventually closed with an Elvis “Back in the Building” tribute through New Year’s Eve 2022.

The show came back for a limited engagement at the Orleans Showroom in July 2023 to celebrate its 40th anniversary in Las Vegas. Despite efforts to return to a Vegas showroom, the production has been dark in Las Vegas since its Orleans revival. But versions run in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Branson, Missouri; and Waikiki, Hawaii.

Most recently, Stuart had remained involved in tribute-style shows. He was co-producer of “Kyle Martin’s The Piano Man” tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, performed nightly at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Shane Stuart says a celebration of life will be held at Stuart Ranch at Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill road on Jan. 6, the date of his father’s 83rd birthday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.