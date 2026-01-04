The Killers throw it deep in invite-only Strip performance

The Killers’ show at House of Blues more than two decades ago is slotted prominently among our all-time favorite performances by the Las Vegas rock band.

The show was in September 2004, just after “Hot Fuss” was released. The place was packed, the energy electric, similar to a college football game.

More than 21 years on, The Killers returned to the Mandalay Bay music hall on Tuesday night. Football was peripherally in play. The band heeded the call of the Las Vegas Bowl organizers and game sponsors, eager to celebrate the Utah-Nebraska showcase with Vegas panache.

“They wanted a blowout. They wanted to combine their parties and make it huge,” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said Saturday afternoon. “They wanted me and the committee to be involved, and they said, ‘The idea is The Killers. Can you make it happen?’”

Saccenti said, “I don’t know. I’ve never booked a band, especially a band that big.”

But Saccenti has connections in Las Vegas, as a bowl rep for 24 of its 34 years. He boasts history of promotion in this city that dates to the days of the International Hockey League’s Las Vegas Thunder (he was the team’s polar-bear mascot, Boom Boom, which is how I met him in ‘96).

Saccenti also had valuable time, about a year to play party-planner and work the circuit. He was armed with the bowl game’s brand equity, and available resources from sponsorship company SRS Distribution.

The building-products distributor was acquired by Home Depot in the summer of 2024 for a reported $18.25 billion. The company wanted to make a statement, and certainly the cash to hire The Killers, who (according to industry standards) would command at least $1 million for a private show.

“It was really an important year,” Saccenti said, an understatement.

The bowl exec dutifully worked his way to The Killers’ reps, and the band agreed to play a full concert set. “Viva Las Vegas” opened, “When We Were Young,” “Read My Mind,” and “All These Things That I’ve Done” led to the inevitable “Mr. Brightside” walk-off.

The band also covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Go You Own Way,” and a Tom Petty “American Girl/”Free Fallin’” medley.

The House of Blues, Carlos Santana’s residency home since May 2012, was packed for the invite-only event.

“The energy was next level. All of our people had a blast,” Saccenti said. “It was one of the greatest moments in Las Vegas Bowl history, and we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

Flowers’ solo foray

Anyone clamoring for The Killers’ next residency run at the Colosseum, or the band’s next studio album, will need to be patient. We can confirm front man Brandon Flowers will issue a solo album in ‘26 before the next The Killers release. He’s also mused about a second album and solo tour, but nothing confirmed.

New Year’s Eve also marked the 44-year-old front man’s 22nd anniversary of looking 22 years old. Forever young, as someone once said.

TPR on a run

The Pinky Ring set financial records on New Year’s Eve, “significantly beating” the 2024 NYE mark of $260,o000, according to Bellagio Director of Customer Development and Host Manager Richie Summers. The number was achieved through a combination of table buys (between $10,000-$15,000), the bar take ($9,000, less than you’d expect) and $2,000 ticketed entry. New Year’s Eve is the only night TPR charges a cover.

Mars performed a set of rock classics to close the night. He was also in the club Saturday, but I didn’t see him perform (cutting out before the last set). You know who did see him? Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & The Gang, arriving at 1 a.m. just as I was leaving. Bell is 75, still kool enough to rule the room.

Tease this …

JLo might be “Jenny From The Block,” but Sphere has its own block party planned. Keep an eye on Bulbous Wonder during CES.

Fortunate star

The guy who looked like John Fogerty, touring the International Theater at Westgate on Friday, was. Fogerty is a serious Elvis fan and took in the Presley-era effects and memorabilia.

Fogerty posted pics of himself standing on stage, backstage, in The King’s dressing room, and gazing at vintage photos of Presley’s performances in the venue. The rock legend, who is just wrapping his first run at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, posted, “Standing on this stage, I can’t. help but imagine what it was like to see him here. He was one of my musical heroes.”

Presley covered the Fogerty-penned “Proud Mary,” a Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, on that very stage.

Cool Hang Alert

New Orleans-styled Dr. Harpo & The Ace Tones are Sunday, rock-cover band Sumpin’ Else is Monday, and blues/rockers The Aaron Archer Trio are Tuesday at OG Sand Dollar Lounge on Polaris and Spring Mountain. Shows run 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The sound and scene is full, no cover charge, 21-over, and as always, try the pizza.

