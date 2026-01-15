‘The Count’ of ‘Counting Cars’ shifts to podcast field

Danny Koker and fellow rocker Stoney Curtis are hosting “Count’s Kulture,” with rock broadcaster Eddie Trunk the first guest.

Danny Koker poses at his Count’s Vamp’d Bar & Grille in Las Vegas Friday, May 23, 2025. After 16 years, Koker is selling the rock club located at 6750 W. Sahara Ave. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas club owner, rock singer and reality-show icon Danny Koker is shown at the Raiders' "Rev Up" party at the team's headquarters in Henderson on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram

Danny Koker is shown with his restored 1978 Lincoln Continental, which auctioned for $300,000 at the Janie's Fund charity gala on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

Danny Koker is a Las Vegas ambassador of the rock ‘n’ roll, and also custom vehicles. He’s now roaring into the podcast community.

Koker, the famed “Count” of the Counts Kustom’s auto repair shop and museum in Las Vegas, has a new podcast. Title is “Count’s Kulture” and fellow rocker Stoney Curtis co-hosts.

The great rock broadcaster Eddie Trunk (“Trunk Nation” on SiriusXM) is the first guest, which Trunk says is likely to be a two-part episode. That show was banked Saturday.

The new project is to stream on the ITVX platform. Details to come as Koker enters a crowded podcast field.

Meantime, his Vamp’d Bar & Grille remains on the market, price is now $3.75 million (after an initial listing of $4.3 million). Chip Madsen of IS Luxury holds the listing. There has been some interest in the old rock club on West Sahara, but no offers.

Nonetheless, there is some exciting buzz out (like an amp being plugged in) about Vamp’d’s future. We’re in favor of live entertainment, generally and forever, at this landmark club.

