The Center Bar? Or Circle Bar? Favorite Las Vegas hang is moving forward

The retro bar in development at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is either being named Center Bar, or Circle Bar. It’s hotel president and CEO Cliff Atkinson’s mission to figure out which one.

The Center Bar, as we remember it, is moving forward at the former Hard Rock Hotel. Its revival is part of the resorts master plan after taking over casino operations from Mohegan Sun this month.

The circle-designed meeting spot was taken apart and renovated to meager effect in 2019. The space was then disassembled completely (along with my memories of meeting David Schwimmer in 1997) when Hard Rock turned over to Virgin Hotels in 2021.

Atkinson has designs, really, on a return to that era.

“I’ve got multiple renderings, and it’s really coming down to capital and timing, because it’s not cheap to build,” Atkinson says. “But we know it’s important. We know it’s one of our anchors, and so we are working hard to bring a future iteration of what Center Bar was back to the property.”

Atkinson was a frequenter of The Center Bar way back-when. He has a sense of nostalgia for the galvanizing venue, a lively destination during Hard Rock’s peak in the mid- and late-1990s.

But The Center Bar title might not return.

“It’s too early to tell, but I will tell you that half the people call it Circle Bar, and the other half call it The Center Bar,” Atkinson says. “We’ve had team members who’ve been here for 30 years who still call it Circle Bar. We had customers come in after the launch of the casino, wearing Hard Rock sweatshirts and memorabilia, and I talked to thousands of customers. I’d say half called it Circle Bar.”

Development hinges on the company’s capital planning — figuring out how much this will cost, and how and when to spend it. Maybe by the second quarter next year, but don’t hold us to that. The execs are also planning a separate bar and retail outlet before the end of this year.”

Atkinson is still overseeing the plans for the former Magic Mike Live/Body English Nightclub venue. He’s also bracing for a hotel takeover by the Kiss Army, and the band itself, from Nov. 14-16. The iconic brand seems fit for any naming opportunity.

“We might have a naming contest,” Atkinson says. “Or, maybe Kiss. I can say we’re going forward in a fun, rock ‘n’ roll way. We are focusing hard on entertainment.”

That Theater nom

Across the casino from what would be The Center Bar/Circle Bar/Kiss In The Round Bar, The Theater at Virgin Hotels is among the nominees for Casino of the Year — Theater by the Academy of Country Music Awards. In case the title confuses, this honor is for the top theaters inside a casino in the U.S. Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.; Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut and Yaamava’ Theater at the resort of the same name in Highland, Calif. are the others nominated.

Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Midland, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Charley Crockett are among the country acts to play what was once The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel. The Theater is the only Las Vegas venue nominated in any category. From 2005-2022, the ACM Awards production moved around VegasVille, playing at Mandalay Bay Events Center (Michelob Ultra Arena today), MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena and, in 2022, Allegiant Stadium.

One more Virgin reference

Sebastian Bach, whom we’ve known since his days with Skid Row, arrived with a few revelers for Rock Star Brands owner Britt Amsler’s bachelor party at One Steakhouse on Friday night. Bach took the mic as the night’s performer, Serina Rae , played “Don’t Stop Believing.” Bach’s rendition blew up the lounge and restaurant, drowning out even bartender Johnny O’Donnell’s animated tales of his latest trip to Ireland.

Viva Nash Vegas

He is the (lion) king of the ring! A man who can rock all ages!

Cue the strobes!

We speak of Mark Shunock, who has a fantastic new gig and new moniker as Mark Nash as ring announcer for “Friday Night SmackDown.”

As Nash, Shunock was introduced to the WWE culture (yes we pair those terms) at London’s O2 Arena event Friday. The entertainer/entrepreneur/community activist thus ends his seven-year run as arena announcer for Top Rank Boxing. Shunock is still a member of the Golden Knights in-arena team.

Shunock will be front and center, square-circle wise, at the “SmackDown” on April 18, when WWE is in town for “WrestleMania 41” at Allegiant Stadium on April 19-20.

Shunock has ample stage chops and experience, previously as Timon in “The Lion King” on tour and Lonny in the Las Vegas cast of “Rock of Ages” at The Venetian and Rio. He’s most recently taken the very real role as ringmaster of The Space 2.0 project on the corner of Polaris Road and Harmon Avenue.

This Nash character belted out the oratory in his O2 debut, reaching the back of the house with, “How we doin’ London!! You can do better than that!! Are you ready!?” In this elevated role, Shunock might want to ink an endorsement deal with Ricola, and save some for Vegas.

May We Recommend …

“Torch Cigar & Music Festival” plays Clark County Government Amphitheater from 2-9 p.m. May 3. Tyriq Johnson of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns and Serpentine Fire leads a stout lineup of Jeff Bradshaw, the original Stone City Band, Steph Payne and Kyss Kyss. Show runs 2-9 p.m. May 3. DJs, food, drink, merch vendors cigars (of course), and general frivolity is on the bill. AE Group of Las Vegas produces; go to torchlv.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

Stand-up vet Steve Byrne is hosting the April Fool’s Comedy Show at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria. First comedy booking we’ve seen at the space, and we’ll take Bryne at his word it’s no joke. Until the jokes start. Doors at 8 p.m.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.