The best Elvis impressionist? He’s now a Las Vegas Strip legend

Bruno Mars came to fame, at age 7, in “Honeymoon in Vegas,” which should not be lost to history.

Often, I’m asked, “Who is the best Elvis tribute artist in Las Vegas?” Often, the person asking is an Elvis tribute artist in Las Vegas.

It’s an easy call. My pick is currently headlining at Dolby Live.

Bruno Mars is the guy. This might be unexpected for recent Mars fans, or those recently born. But long before “Just the Way You Are” was a hit, Mars was Little Elvis.

Curling his lip and swiveling his hips in a beaded blue jumpsuit, the pint-sized King sings “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the 1992 comedy vehicle “Honeymoon in Vegas.” He shows off this act in a venue that kinda looks like the International Theater.

At age 7, the budding performer was listed as Bruno Hernandez, his family name — Mars’ dad is entertainer Pete Hernandez.

Bruno adopted “Mars” as a teenager while seeking a recording contract. He said in an interview last year he assumed the surname because it had more “pizzazz.”

I mentioned Mars’ role in “Honeymoon in Vegas” to a couple of Las Vegans who are very well versed in the city’s history. They were surprised to learn of this. (The Flying Elvi skydiving team also are in “Honeymoon in Vegas,” under the ownership of longtime producer Dick Feeney of “The Rat Pack Is Back” at the Tuscany and “MJ Live” at Harrah’s.)

I’ve seen Mars cover Elvis once, on New Year’s Eve 2013, during his residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. As he lost track of time, he called out, “Where we at? Ten minutes to go? What are we gonna play?” Someone shouted “Elvis!” and Mars tore into “Jailhouse Rock,” in a medley that also included Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” and Rick James’ “Superfreak.”

“Please don’t put this on YouTube — ‘This is sad! Bruno is back doing Elvis again!’ ” Mars shouted, this being years before he ordered cellphones locked away for his shows at Park MGM. “People will think I’m in the ‘Legends’ show.”

Chippendales update

On May 14, we posted about the Chippendales reportedly looking to move to Planet Hollywood. This week, it’s been elevated to “announced.”

The news is the Chipps are again in a theater named for them — Chippendales Theater — the former Sin City Theater. The new show with the classically appointed dancers opens in the revamped venue July 3. Instead of sharing a theater with a magician, as they did at the Mat Franco Theater at The Linq Hotel, the Chipps share a floor with one. The venue is just across from the Criss Angel Theater on the hotel’s mezzanine level.

Sin City Theater shut down after the pandemic, ending the 34-year run of the topless revue “Crazy Girls.” Magician Murray Sawchuck had moved out of the venue for the Laugh Factory at the Trop. Another magician, Xavier Mortimer, left Cirque’s “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay to start his show at the theater.

The Chipps’ relocation announcement spoke of “greater creative control and expanded opportunities.” That’s how the show worked it for 23 years at the Rio. The idea was folly that the male revue could share a venue with a headlining production. That concept lasted just five months. The show was sharply performed but unable to fill the room, and the cast was forced into snug quarters and a tight turnaround time.

But there’s still value in that brand. I’ve always said the Chippendales are the Yankees of male revues. They have name recognition. The third theater in six months should be their final stop.

Don’t make a big deal of this

Celine Dion posted a photo Monday taken from inside the Colosseum. She’s stretched across a handrail between the aisles, asking, “Is planking still a thing? Asking for a friend …”

The photo, shot by ace photojournalist Denise Truscello, dates to the years Dion headlined the venue and before its 2019 renovation. Her team says it’s just an old photo, with no particular meaning. If it were otherwise, we’d have heard a maelstrom of response from Dion’s fans.

Around the Raiders’ room

A quick wrap of the second annual Raiders Black & White Gala, held May 16 at Allegiant Stadium: About 1,000 invited VIPs turned out to support the team’s mental health initiatives:

■ Former Gov. Steve Sisolak arrived at Raiders owner Mark Davis’ table just as I approached. Sisolak says he still has not decided to take on Joe Lombardo in a rematch of the 2022 election. But Sisolak says he has not ruled out another run.

When Sisolak was governor and Lombardo was running for re-election as Clark County sheriff, Sisolak praised Lombardo for his response to the Oct. 1 shootings. This was at the November 2017 Opportunity Village Camelot gala.

Lombardo, in attendance, was entering a re-election campaign. Sisolak said from the stage, “You’re not going to find a better sheriff in the United States than that gentleman right there. That he even has to run for re-election is a travesty, as far as I’m concerned. Joe, you should be sheriff as long as you want to be sheriff.”

■ The event was the first for incoming head coach Pete Carroll. Quick backstory, I met Carroll when he was defensive coordinator for the 49ers in 1995. We were on an elevator at Candlestick Park. Really. I reminded the coach of this moment, which somehow escaped his memory. But he’s looking forward to engaging with Las Vegas as a city, as his only reference point is his football life. I told him he’d be seeing me in unexpected places. Thirty minutes later a group of attendees grabbed me to take a photo with the coach, who laughed when he saw me again. I said, “I told you!”

■ Sports broadcast great Jim Gray said the Hall of Excellence display of sports memorabilia he shares with Tom Brady will open at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 20. Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings are among the items in the ongoing exhibit.

View on Threads

■ Members of David Perrico and the Raiders House Band played on custom-designed, circular pillars, among the many elements built specifically for the event. The floor seating, with no chairs with backs to the stage, was pulled from Davis’ “The Dinner Show” Super Bowl eve party at the Fontainebleau last year. Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Jay Leno and Wanda Sykes performed. Ross also performed at the Cliff Branch Pro Football Hall of Fame celebration at a country club in Canton, Ohio, in August 2022. We estimate Davis has spent north of $10 million on these events.

■ Seated side by side: Recording superstar Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Ben Horowitz of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and also founder of the Paid in Full Foundation’s Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards. Edmonds says he’s up for another run at The Pearl at the Palms, but plans are not finalized. Horowitz is bringing the Grandmaster Awards back to Bellagio on Oct. 18. Godfather of Funk George Clinton will receive the first Quincy Jones Achievement Award. His fellow honorees: Kool G Rap, Grand Puba and Kool Rock-Ski.

Go time

Where do we have groovers? Where, kids? At Amp'd at the M Resort.

Amp'd is kind of big for a lounge, not exactly a showroom, but built for the party. The dance floor is open for Latin Breeze from 8:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. May 30. The nine-piece band is in rotation along with Tre'sure (back at 8:45 p.m. to midnight May 31) at the no-cover club.

Latin Breeze has built a strong following among those who want to dance salsa, merengue, cumbia, mamba or bolero. Or, like yours truly, just freestyle it.

Tre'sure brings the funk, R&B and assorted Top 40 hits to the party. Superior vocals, musicianship and stagecraft have buoyed this band in Las Vegas and on tour.

Local favorites pepper — pepper, I tell you! — the roster at Amp'd. Live is staged every Friday and Saturday. Reservations encouraged, grooving optional, go to themresort.com for intel.