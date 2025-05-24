That time Billy Joel was almost a Las Vegas Strip residency headliner

In a classic near-miss, Billy Joel was sought by Steve Wynn to play Encore Theater just after Garth Brooks ended his series at the venue.

Billy Joel has played Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden in his long history in Las Vegas. But whether his health will allow a return is in question, after a startling announcement the rock icon has been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.

The 76-year-old Joel is suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The “Piano Man” hitmaker has canceled all of his dates this year and next. He had no shows scheduled in Las Vegas. His most recent performance was on a tour stop with Sting at Allegiant Stadium this past November.

NPH is a condition described by the Mayo Clinic as “the buildup of fluid in the brain, which can disrupt brain function.” It affects about 0.2% of people between the ages of 70 and 80. Symptoms are similar to dementia.

Joel’s team shared his health status on social media Friday morning:

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” reads a statement from Joel’s team. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel said in a statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

Joel has twice performed at Allegiant Stadium, most recently with Sting, and also solo in February 2022. He headlined the early days of T-Mobile Arena in April 2016. He played MGM Grand Garden in June 2014. His dual-piano tour with Elton John stopped at the Grand Garden on March 24-25 1995, Feb. 17-18 2001 and March 28-29 2003.

In a classic near-miss, Joel was also sought by Steve Wynn to play Encore Theater just after Garth Brooks ended his series at the venue.

“I’ve been begging him to work for me for a year and a half, maybe two years,” Wynn said in a 2013 interview. “He finally did it over New Year’s (2012), on Friday night, and I said, ‘If you come and do this, I’ll overpay you. See how you like it. See how it feels.’”

Wynn continued, “I went to sound check, and I was hovering, just hovering, around him … He made a crack to me, ‘Steve, I’m not so crazy about the pop music scene at this stage of my life.’”

Mark it as the closest opportunity to a Billy Joel residency in Las Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert

Staying with the man who recorded such deep-cut gems as “Zanzibar” and “Vienna,” Joel’s music continues to be celebrated in Kyle Martin’s “Piano Man,” a Joel-John combo production that is crushing it at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Martin tickles the ivories at 6:30 p.m. daily, go to vtheater.com for intel.

