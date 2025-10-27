Sweet! Mr. October honors Little League champs; iconic Reggie bar is coming back

Sportscasting legend Jim Gray, left, and Reggie Jackson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, prepare to p ...
Sportscasting legend Jim Gray, left, and Reggie Jackson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, prepare to present special edition Hall of Excellence medals to Summerlin South Little League team, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, as the team is being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Reggie Jackson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, presents a Hall of Excellence medal to catcher Dustin Greusel as Summerlin South Little League team, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, is being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas as Greusel's mother Alyssa, left, looks on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sportscasting legend Jim Gray speaks as Summerlin South Little League, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, is being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Howard Deneroff, director of the Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, unveils the Summerlin South Little League team's, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, plaques as the team is being honored at Hall of Excellence Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Reggie Jackson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, second left, and Sportscasting legend Jim Gray, third left, back row, pose for a photo with Summerlin South Little League team, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, after the team was being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau as Greusel mother looks on Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Reggie Jackson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, speaks as Summerlin South Little League team, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, is being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Howard Deneroff, director of the Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, unveils a banner as Summerlin South Little League, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, is being honored at Hall of Excellence Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tom Brady, a retired NFL quarterback, addresses the Summerlin South Little League team, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, via video as the team is being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Reggie Jackson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, center, and Sportscasting legend Jim Gray, right, pose for a photo with Summerlin South Little League team, champions in the U.S. Little League Baseball World Series, after the team was being honored at Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau as Greusel mother looks on Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kats!

Sweet! Mr. October honors Little League champs; iconic Reggie bar is coming back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

The revival of the Reggie candy bar is a hit with Las Vegas’s beloved Little League team.

Reggie Jackson himself made sure of it Sunday afternoon.

The five-time World Series champ held court at an event honoring Summerlin South’s Little League champs inside the Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau. In an unannounced visit, Mr. October joined broadcast great and Hall of Excellence partner Jim Gray in a medal presentation inside the display space.

The medals were expected. The accompanying plaque near the entrance was a given. The kids’ joyous response was on-point.

But Jackson also handed out Reggie candy bars. Famous orange wrapper. Image of Reggie swinging for the cheap seats. A bonafide shocker. This is one of those IYKYK things. These confections were a big deal for a hot minute when Jackson was laying the lumber against the Dodgers in back-to-back World Series championships in ‘77 and ‘78 (after he’d won three straight with the A’s in ‘72-‘74).

This immediately triggered childhood memories of the Reggie TV commercials, “REG-GIE! REG-GIE!” across the Yankee Stadium scoreboard. I wish that highlight was played for the Summerlin South kids, to show what fame was really all about in the ’70s.

Remembering a famous quote, I asked Jackson, “Who said, ‘When you open a Reggie bar, it tells you how good it is?’ Was that Graig Nettles?’”

“Catfish Hunter,” the Hall of Famer said, without pause. Similar to Jarts, pet rocks and mood rings, they fell off the market in the ’70s. But Team Reggie is bringing them back. In time for trick-or-treating (go to reggiejackson.com for intel).

Just before Jackson addressed the team, Tom Brady delivered his tribute via video. It was hard to hear the message, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ and Gray’s co-founder in the Hall of Excellence congratulated the team on staying focused through the playoffs. Summerlin South won the Little League World Series U.S. title, but fell short against Chinese Taipei in the world championship game.

Brady also told the kids that baseball was his first sport. He’d been drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995, but stayed with football. “The rest is history,” he said.

Gray and Jackson posed Summerlin South’s players and coaches, who then roamed the memorabilia collection.

Afterward I asked the man New York sports scribes once called “Reggie Jax” who he liked in the World Series.

“I was kind of rooting for Toronto to be two-up,” Jackson said. “I wanted to see the Dodgers play when they were really down. They have the best players and have a great organization. But I wanted to see them down. We were down two games, and came back and won four straight.” That was against the Dodgers, and we remember those great Yankees teams. Reggie bars for all.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

