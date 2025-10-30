Superstar who drew 100K fans in Las Vegas due to return

Morgan Wallen returns to Allegiant Stadium in May on his upcoming U.S. stadium tour.

Morgan Wallen says he’s the problem, but he’s got no problem filing stadiums across the country.

Wallen brings his “Still The Problem” tour to Allegiant Stadium on May 1-2 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday; go to StillTheProblem.com for info). This adventure is a sequel to Wallen’s two-year “I’m The Problem” tour that closed in September.

Brooks & Dunn lead the support acts at the Vegas shows. The duo has a long history of headlining the Colosseum alongside Reba McEntire.

Wallen’s dates are in the early stages of his upcoming U.S. series, starting April 10-11 at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Wallen headlined Allegiant Stadium twice in August 2024 during “I’m The Problem” tour. The sold-out shows drawing 100,000 over both nights.

The tour follows Wallen’s fourth studio album “I’m The Problem,” released in May . The album spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 charts, and 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums charts. It is his third straight album to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200, a first for any artist.

