Morgan Wallen performs "Man Made a Bar" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
FILE - Morgan Wallen appears at the 56th annual CMA Awards, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Country superstar Morgan Wallen performs at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads
Country superstar Morgan Wallen performs at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads
Country superstar Morgan Wallen performs at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads
Superstar who drew 100K fans in Las Vegas due to return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2025 - 9:43 am
 

Morgan Wallen says he’s the problem, but he’s got no problem filing stadiums across the country.

Wallen brings his “Still The Problem” tour to Allegiant Stadium on May 1-2 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday; go to StillTheProblem.com for info). This adventure is a sequel to Wallen’s two-year “I’m The Problem” tour that closed in September.

Brooks & Dunn lead the support acts at the Vegas shows. The duo has a long history of headlining the Colosseum alongside Reba McEntire.

Wallen’s dates are in the early stages of his upcoming U.S. series, starting April 10-11 at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Wallen headlined Allegiant Stadium twice in August 2024 during “I’m The Problem” tour. The sold-out shows drawing 100,000 over both nights.

The tour follows Wallen’s fourth studio album “I’m The Problem,” released in May . The album spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 charts, and 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums charts. It is his third straight album to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200, a first for any artist.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

