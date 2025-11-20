Superstar tandem adds 2 years at Las Vegas Strip nightclub

The Chainsmokers have become part of the very fabric of the Strip entertainment scene.

The part with party cannons, specifically.

Though it seems they just arrived, electronic-music headliners Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have just committed to a decade with Wynn Nightlife. Their added dates run until the end of 2028; they opened in 2017.

Those shows are all at XS Nightclub, with a few at Encore Beach Club spicing the schedule. The newly announced dates are Jan. 9-May 30, with more to come. The electronic music tandem plays XS on Friday, returning Dec. 6.

Vice President of Wynn Nightlife Ryan Jones has a winner with this partnership.

“The Chainsmokers bring something special to our Wynn family,” Jones said in a statement. “Both guys are truly great people and entertainers. Drew jumps around the stage and delivers live vocals, they engage fans, and it completely transforms the set into a full-scale performance.”

In an interview at the Wynn in June 2022, Taggart said the EDM artists try to bring something different to the stage.

“I’m interacting with people. A big part of The Chainsmokers is about inclusivity, making people feel acknowledged and welcome,” Taggart said. “I feel like that’s something that this hotel has done really well, and we’re really grateful that they’ve kind of let us put this different type of show on and be able to do as much as we have.”

Who: The Chainsmokers.

Where: XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club.

When: Friday, November 21, 2025 - XS; Saturday, November 29, 2025-XS; Saturday, December 6, 2025-XS; Friday, January 9, 2026- XS; Saturday, February 7, 2026 - XS; Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Encore Beach Club; Saturday, May 2, 2026 - XS; Saturday, May 16, 2026- XS; Saturday, May 23, 2026- XS; Saturday, May 30, 2026- XS. (Through 2028, additional dates to be announced)

Information: Wynnnightlife.com