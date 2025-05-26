Superstar Las Vegas Strip DJ plays exclusive nightclub

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Chez Bon Bon (which is neither a dance nor a musical) at Fontainebleau. Just picked up the working media credential for Monday’s American Music Awards show. Anecdotally, we hear this weekend is the busiest of the year at the resort, including the Wrestlemania party weekend.

Aside from the pure numbers, the Memorial Day Weekend and American Music Awards draw a crowd of actual consumers. Store operators have told me that despite the high Wrestlemania numbers, some shops went full days with zero customers. Something to note when Wrestlemania inevitably crashes into Las Vegas again, possibly as early as next year.

Fontainebleau is home to the chic, top-floor Poodle Room and LIV Nightclub and its connected LIV Beach. Superstar DJ David Guetta bridged those hotpots Saturday. Guetta performed what is described a pop-up set at the members-only club. This quick show followed his headlining gig at LIV Beach.

This is a really rare moment. Guetta can only be seen in public performances at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Miami, and he’s never booked at Poodle Room. I had a chance to connect with Guetta a couple of months ago. He spoke of his long friendship and partnership with Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman.

“I had a lot of friendly pressure to come, but I would never make such an important decision just because of friendship,” Guetta said. “It needs to make sense, in terms of, ‘Can I deliver the level of quality I want to deliver?’” For generations, Guetta has packed and is still packing daylife and nightlife venues at age 57.

He peeky

Ten-year Linq Hotel headliner and 2014 “America’s Got Talent” champ Mat Franco offered last week that he peeked at the host Nick Cannon’s index card revealing the winner of Season 9. Franco stood at Cannon’s left, with singer Emily West at Cannon’s right (or, west, we presume).

You can see Franco glance down at the card for “a split-second,” as he says, before Cannon called out Franco’s name.

“I’ve got pretty good eyesight, I guess,” says the master of sleight-of-hand and general trickery.

<br />

Franco also says it was “an honor” to host the Chippendales show, though the dual-residency experiment lasted just five months before the male revue announced its move to Planet Hollywood. But the magician says he’d love to have more shows and events at his eponymous theater, and it’s “just a matter of when and what.”

If you like bling …

Check out Lainey Wilson’s mic stand at the AMAs on Monday night.

What Works in Vegas

Air Supply at Westgate’s International Theater.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock sold out the place Friday and Saturday, in their 50th-anniversary tour. Air Supply is having a moment, in this ongoing celebration. The challenge for Westgate is to hold the act if it plans to be back. Back-to-back, sold-out shows are great — and a great way for other venues to swoop in with their own offers.

Your VegasVille Moment

Paris Hilton’s famed parents Rick and Kathy Hilton dined in the lounge at Piero’s on Saturday night. The couple called to singer Carmine Mandia that they were in “a Sinatra mood.” Mandia obliged, singing, “New York, New York,” and offering the mic to Kathy Hilton to sing a line.

Nifty stagecraft. Mandia learned only later who the power couple was.

New Music Alert

Derrick Barry of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live” at the Flamingo, has issued his debut album, “Hey Derrick.” The release comes with a parental advisory, which is only right as Barry is a dangerous individual in his smokin’ Britney Spears portrayal. “Better than Britney” is a common review.

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas favorite and “American Idol” finalist from 2005 Mikalah Gordon is back at Nowhere at Fontainebleau on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Performance times at the club are 8 p.m-midnight Sundays through Thursdays, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Top talent always, cover charge never. Ages 21-over, reservations required. Go to fontainebleaulasvegas.com/nightlife/all-nightlife/nowhere for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.