Superstar entertainer says F1 hot lap ‘exhilarating experience’

Headlining DJ Steve Aoki is from Las Vegas, so he understands high speeds, volume and energy

What’s great about emailing with Steve Aoki is, you don’t get hit with any cake. Or maybe that’s a drawback.

Whatever the case, Las Vegas’ favorite, frosting-flinging DJ is among the superstar headliners at this weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Aoki, a Vegas resident, plays a set a the Grid at the F1 course’s start/finish line.

Before he starts, we caught some comments from the soon-to-be (on Nov. 30) 48-year-old DJ and producer.

On his favorite memories of racing events in Las Vegas: “Two years ago I did a hot lap around the F1 track in Las Vegas with Toto Wolff, and it was one of the most exhilarating experiences. I got to see all those casinos all around the Strip and all the corners and all the turns, and at these insanely high speeds. It was to me the best F1 I’ve seen or experienced in the world.”

Wolff is principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, and as such a very big deal in the sport.

On if he follows the entire F1 series: “Yeah, I’ve been following F1 for over 10 years now. I’ve DJ’d F1 races across the world, from Bahrain, to Singapore, to Vegas, and Miami. I love F1.”

On how his performances complement the energy of an F1 event, especially on his home track: “The energy of F1 is supercharged, it’s fast-paced. And that’s how I make my sets. I want my sets to be high-energy and complement the overall vibe of what the F1 experience is all about.”

And we’ll see him, track-side, Saturday night.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.