Superstar couple with Las Vegas ties developing ‘Oz’-inspired series

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are backers of “Dorothy,” for Prime Video, loosely based on “Wizard of Oz.”

How about some ruby cowboy boots?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are involved in a “Wizard of Oz” re-fabrication, titled “Dorothy,” for Prime Video. Deadline was first to report that the superstar couple are working with Gina Matthews, who is creating and producing under Little Engine Production company.

Matthews has produced such movies as “13 Going on 30,” and “Isn’t It Romantic,” and she created the WB series “The Mountain” and “Popular.”

This is to be a contemporary, music-driven YA version of “WOZ,” in which the Yellow Brick Road is a metaphor for challenges experienced by today’s young people. Lucky Horseshoe Productions’ Lee Metzger, Little Engine’s Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran (“How to Get Away With Murder,” “Criminal Minds,” “Quantico,” and “Black-ish,” among his credits) are also non-writing executive producers.

“We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,” Shelton is quoted in the Deadline piece. “I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.”

Said Stefani, “It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me.”

A production timeline has not yet been announced.

“I’ve been in love with ‘The Wizard of Oz’ books since I was a child,” Matthews said. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

Shelton is a partner in Ole Red Las Vegas at Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe. He returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight shows running Jan. 15-31. Stefani headlined 52 shows during her “Just a Girl” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, which ran from June 2018 to November 2019.

