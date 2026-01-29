Superstar adds dates, parks tractor at Las Vegas Strip resort

A country star drove a tractor on the Strip and into Caesars to announce his new residency dates.

It’s a Shelton-Stefani takeover on the Strip this May.

Blake Shelton is adding eight shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this spring. He’s going hand-in-hand with his wife, Gwen Stefani, on many of those dates.

Shelton’s just-added shows run May 6-24. Stefani and No Doubt headline Sphere from May 6 to June 13.

Shelton’s extension was announced Thursday morning. The co-founder of Ole Red Las Vegas on Flamingo and the Strip posted a video of himself driving a tractor into Caesars Palace’s valet. No fee for Shelton (insiders say he’s a Diamond Card holder).

The country superstar waved at fans, shouting, “Welcome to Las Vegas! I’m coming back in May! This is how you do Vegas!” He then handed the keys to a gent in a valet uniform (who is a Caesars team member, but not a valet) to “check in” to his new dates.

The scene was recorded over the weekend.

The rig Shelton piloted was a Kubota L3970 compact tractor. Not to be confused with the 1947 Farmall H, which hangs upside-down from Ole Red.

Tickets for Shelton’s announced dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Feb. 6 at Ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas. Tickets for Shelton’s shows Friday and Saturday are on sale now.

Shelton headlined a six-show burst in 2025. He realized quickly he wanted more time at Caesars.

“I was going, ‘Man, I screwed up! I wish I was doing 40 of these a year,’” Shelton said in an interview this month. “So, I started getting my foot back in the door by the last weekend of that last run, because I had so much fun.”

