Strip’s newest resident headliner brings the pyro, party and ballads

Only the most assured headliner sings “My Way” in a Strip residency, especially in multiple languages. Marc Anthony, an ambassador of Latin culture with Las Vegas flair, has the gravitas to pull that off.

Anthony performed the Paul Anka-penned tune, made famous by Sinatra and Elvis, near the end of his show Sunday at the Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. The 57-year-old superstar is a known Sinatra devotee. Anthony passionately performed the classic in English and Spanish as images from his three-decade career played out on the big screens.

It was a highlight of the night, expected as Anthony dubbed his show “Vegas … My Way!” He sold out Friday and Sunday (the latter performance delayed because of sound-tech issues). He’s back Friday and Saturday, then returns July 24 to Aug. 1.

Anthony rises as high as his pyro towers in his first Vegas residency production. Repeated, concussive fire blasts brought him to the scene for “Valió la Pena,” followed by “Flor Pálida,” songs that seize even the unfamiliar. The fire effects only raised the temperature of an overheated crowd that packed the 3,800-seat venue.

“Good evening, buenas noches,” a tux-clad Anthony said at the top, with his culture-crossing charisma. “I’d rather sing than talk, but I want to thank everyone for coming out … it’s a party and we are going to have a good time … I hope you like it!”

Anthony delivered the duets promised for the production: “Felices los Quatro” with Colombian superstar Maluma, “Que Me Quiera Má” with Puerto Rican rapper Misin, “Volver” with Latin pop-urban group Piso 21, “Rain Over Me” with fellow Latin superstar and BleauLive Theater headliner Pitbull, and “Gozadera” with Cuban reggaeton duo GDZ.

The live performance and accompanying videos were custom-designed for the Vegas show. Anthony moved naturally and worked the room in a set list that was mostly in Spanish, but appealing to those who understood only the vibe in this show. “You Sang to Me” and “I Need to Know” brought the crowd to its feet. He closed with his soaring ballad “Vivir Mi Vida.” All the while, video of his career illustrated his bio in a way narration could not.

A robust, 14-piece show band backed Anthony’s party, another nod to classic Strip productions. The party he had conceived certainly played out in the section where yours truly was seated.

Several well-suited Anthony fans called out throughout, whether the singer was in his silky mode with the ballads medley that included Juan Gabriel’s “Abrázame Muy Fuerte” or grooving through “I Need to Know.” Drinks were spilled, some angry glances thrown the way of this particular party. One fan didn’t seem to know whether to throw a punch or a high-five.

But the group filed from their seats, conga-style, to dance in an open area at the side of the floor section. They rejoiced, out of harm’s way, doing it their way.

Combs contest

Country superstar Luke Combs is a Vegas personality, short- and long-term. He headlines Allegiant Stadium on March 21. His Category 10 honky-tonk at the Flamingo opens this fall. That hot spot replaces Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, which closed in August 2024.

In the interim, Combs and Opry Entertainment Group have announced plans to bring Category 10 to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort. That project opens in late 2027, or about a year after the Strip venue is finished.

In the interim, we have the eagerly anticipated “Luke Combs Look-A-Like Contest” on Saturday (registration at 8 p.m., competition at 10 p.m., at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Santa Fe Station.

Men and women are invited to compete. The winner gets two tickets and a pair of meet-and-greet passes to Combs’ show at Allegiant Stadium. Runner-up gets a pair of show tickets, and a VIP table at Stoney’s for the March 21 after-party, and some requisite branded swag on arrival.

Advice from Hannah Sunderman,Stoney’s marketing director and coordinator, who conceived the event: “He’s very rugged, so go with the country-boy stuff he wears, the button-up, outdoorsy, fisherman-type shirts and he usually wears a trucker hat. He has facial hair, and a very specific style.” In other words, dress for success.

Stayin’ alive

“The Australian Bee Gees Show” has hit its 15th anniversary this month at Excalibur, where it performs nightly at the Thunderland Showroom. The venue is also home to the successful Thunder From Down Under male revue. The Bee Gees tribute covers all eras of the band’s hits dating to the late 1960s and was among the first live productions to incorporate video in its stage show. The production has logged about 4,300 performances. It is also the only show in which a Vegas columnist has donned a white, John Travolta-styled disco suit for a spin through “Night Fever,” adjusted as, “Golden Knight Fever.”

