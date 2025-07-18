Steve Miller Band’s Las Vegas Strip show a no-go after weather call

Steve Miller announced that concerns over erratic, extreme weather would take out his upcoming tour.

Steve Miller’s weather concerns have halted his October show at Planet Hollywood.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced Wednesday he is calling off his upcoming tour, citing concerns of extreme heat and the possibilities of cataclysmic weather events.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” Miller, 81, said in a statement posted on the band’s social media accounts Wednesday. “You can blame it on the weather. … The tour is cancelled.”

The Steve Miller Band had been booked Oct. 25 at PH Live, a partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas.

The tour was to kick off in August and run through November, stopping in such cities as Atlantic City, Memphis, Tampa and Scottsdale. Twenty shows have been canceled.

Last month the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. was called off because of extreme flooding on its performance venue, The Farm. Last week, hundreds of music fans were treated for heat-related illnesses at Rock the Country at Boyd Country Fairgrounds in Ashland, K.Y.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.