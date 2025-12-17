Spice Girl, Backstreet Boy agree: Sphere should be Spice World

A sure way for a superstar to make international news is to muse about headlining Sphere. Sporty Spice is the latest icon to ruminate publicly about playing the Bulbous Wonder.

A sure way for a superstar to make international news is to muse about headlining Sphere. Sporty Spice is the latest icon to ruminate publicly about playing the Bulbous Wonder.

Appearing on the Billboard News Hot 100 show in a video posted Wednesday, Melanie “Mel C” Chisolm asked AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, “Do you think Sphere in Vegas would be a good venue for the Spice Girls to play?”

“Hell, yes,” McLean said, appearing remotely as guest on the show. “It would be insane, if you girls ended up at Sphere in Las Vegas. You guys have the catalogue. You have the fans. What you could do there would be endless, so come on … I’m going put in a good word for you guys.”

Chisolm responded, “It is Spice World, right? It’s the ultimate venue for the Spice Girls. We need to make it happen … We need the immersive experience. We need to turn Vegas into Spice World.”

Chisolm also pumped interest in Spice Girls at Sphere during the red carpet Friday at iHeart Radio Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“My thoughts are it has to happen. It has to happen!” Chisolm said in a video posted by iHeartRadio. “‘Wannabe’ is 30 next July, and we have to celebrate it some way. And I can’t think of a better way than getting on stage.”

Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Brian May of Queen have recently praised Sphere as a performance venue. Sphere Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James L. Dolan has only said, “Nothing to announce, but I’m not going to dissuade that one,”about Metallica,” and a lot of “maybes” on other artists.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.