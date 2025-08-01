Sphere’s ‘Wizard’ production extends to new installation at The Venetian

Dorothy and the rest of the famous “Wizard of Oz” foursome are on display at The Venetian’s Atrium Waterfall through the end of the year.

Sphere’s fab four is showing LOVE isn’t all you need.

The reference is to a new photo op on the Strip. A “Wizard of Oz” display (OK, activation) now stands in place of the popular LOVE art piece has been featured at The Venetian’s Waterfall Atrium.

The cinematic, larger-than-life figures of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion are placed in front of the movie’s familiar logo. A plexiglass, half-domed photo op stands in front of the group. Glinda the Good Witch looms largely in the background.

Details are remarkable, with Tin Man’s rust, hay poking from Scarecrow’s coat and (naturally) Dorothy’s ruby slippers all re-created. And you can’s miss the yellow brick road, underfoot at the display space.

The attraction was unveiled at 10 a.m. Friday. It comes down at the end of the year, with LOVE making a comeback. The point is to promote the “Wizard of Oz” movie (OK, experience) opening Aug. 28.

“The intention behind it was to create a connection for audiences, as we’ve seen the anticipation build heading toward August 28,” Sphere Executive Vice President and Global Head of Venue Operations and Development Bill Walshe said after Friday’s media event. “The excitement is going well beyond the venue. What we wanted was to create a connection, to introduce these iconic characters, and create a picture opportunity.”

Onlookers had created a line a couple dozen deep within an hour of the unveiling. This is a common site at Waterfall Atrium, in the interlocking walkway that connects The Venetian and Palazzo. Tourists have descended on the LOVE sign since it was installed nearly a decade ago. At 12 feet tall and spanning 36 feet, the sign is being cleaned up and will be back up in January.

The “Wizard” quartet is the first to appear in that space since LOVE premiered.

“We wanted to make sure our guests knew what was available down the hall, at the the Sphere,” Venetian President and CEO Patrick Nichols said. “We get tens of thousands of people through this atrium every single day. It makes sense with our partnership with the Sphere to help with this activation.”

