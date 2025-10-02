Mexican star Carin León greets supporters and friends following the announcement for his c ...
Mexican star Carin León greets supporters and friends following the announcement for his concert dates at the Sphere, which are slated for Mexican Independence Day weekend 2026, at Wynn Event Pavilion and Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zac Brown, center, performs with members of the Zac Brown Band during a concert Saturday Aug. 5 ...
Zac Brown, center, performs with members of the Zac Brown Band during a concert Saturday Aug. 5, 2023, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
People gather for the announcement of Mexican star Carin León's dates at Sphere, for ...
People gather for the announcement of Mexican star Carin León's dates at Sphere, for Mexican Independence Day weekend 2026, as seen from the Wynn Event Pavilion and Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People gather for the announcement of Mexican star Carin León's dates at Sphere, slat ...
People gather for the announcement of Mexican star Carin León's dates at Sphere, slated for Mexican Independence Day weekend 2026, as seen from the Wynn Event Pavilion and Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zac Brown walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26 ...
Zac Brown walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kats!

Sphere’s latest headliners show strong ticket demand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2025 - 3:22 pm
 

Carín León and the Zac Brown Band are already on a roll at Sphere. The Bulbous Wonder’s latest headliners have added dates to their upcoming residencies.

León is extending his 2026 series with three dates: Sept. 4, 5 and 6, all during Labor Day weekend. The Latino-country crossover star is booked for six dates total, including Sept. 11, 12 and 13. León is the first Latin artist to headline the venue, his shows coinciding with Mexican Independence Day.

Brown’s “Love & Fear” production has tacked on Jan. 16-17 to its original eight-show spree from Dec. 5-Jan. 10. The first two weekends — Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 — are sold out. The show lines up with Brown’s “Love & Fear” album, his seventh studio release. The 13-track album featuring Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and Marcus King is due Dec. 5.

All dates are on sale at thesphere.com and ticketmaster.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

