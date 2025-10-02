Sphere’s latest headliners show strong ticket demand

Carín León and the Zac Brown Band have added dates to their respective Sphere engagements.

Carín León and the Zac Brown Band are already on a roll at Sphere. The Bulbous Wonder’s latest headliners have added dates to their upcoming residencies.

León is extending his 2026 series with three dates: Sept. 4, 5 and 6, all during Labor Day weekend. The Latino-country crossover star is booked for six dates total, including Sept. 11, 12 and 13. León is the first Latin artist to headline the venue, his shows coinciding with Mexican Independence Day.

Brown’s “Love & Fear” production has tacked on Jan. 16-17 to its original eight-show spree from Dec. 5-Jan. 10. The first two weekends — Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 — are sold out. The show lines up with Brown’s “Love & Fear” album, his seventh studio release. The 13-track album featuring Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and Marcus King is due Dec. 5.

All dates are on sale at thesphere.com and ticketmaster.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.