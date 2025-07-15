Sphere’s latest headliner announced. Hint: He’s a Grammy winner

Zac Brown called it. More than once.

“We’re doing a residency at the Sphere. End of the year,” Brown said to popular livestreamer Kai Cenat at the American Music Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater in May. The leader of his eponymous band told YouTube sensation Theo Von in May 2024,“It’s the greatest canvas ever created, and to be one of the first bands to go in there and do it — this is our masterpiece.”

All that was missing was, you know, an official announcement. That has come down Tuesday morning, from Zac Brown Band reps. Brown is playing a four-show series Dec. 5-6 and 12-13. “Love & Fear” is the title, celebrating the premiere of Brown’s album of the same name.

“Love & Fear” is yet another set of shows performing at the same time as the National Finals Rodeo. Dolly Parton, at the Colosseum, is also in town for the hoedown and is also featured on the upcoming album. Already, there is collab potential for both venues.

Tickets for Brown’s run are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ZacBrownBand.com.

Brown plans to spotlight selections from “Love & Fear,” led by I Ain’t Worried About It,” released in June; and the second single, “Let It Run (feat. Snoop Dogg) due Friday, along with the on-sale.

Brown has most recently played Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena in April 2023. His band is closely aligned with country rock, but bends genres by invoking bluegrass, reggae and pop styles. Zac Brown Band has won three Grammys and sold more than 10 million albums, developing into a popular stadium, arena and theater headlining act.

Brown said in a statement that the “Love & Fear” series is “a dream come true,” reiterating the project is “my masterpiece so far.”

“This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am,” Brown stated. “All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can’t wait to share it with the fans.”

