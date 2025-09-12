Sphere’s 1st Latino headliner has already sold out on the Strip

Carín León is booked for three shows at Sphere next year. He’s sold out MGM Grand Garden this year.

Carín León is the next announced headliner at Sphere, and the first Latino star to play the venue.

For those unfamiliar, you have a year to research and download his music. For those familiar, it’s a long wait. León is playing Mexican Independence Day weekend 2026, Sept. 11, 12 and 13 (tickets are on sale to the general public noon Pacific time Sept. 26; all ticket info is at carinleon.com). AEG Presents is producing the show, also a first at Sphere.

The series was announced Thursday night during an event at Wynn Event Pavilion. León has sold out MGM Grand Garden on Friday. He also headlined T-Mobile Arena 0n Mexican Independence Day weekend in ’23 and nearly sold out that show. He has starred at the Grand Ole Opry, and in March was the first Mexican artist to take the main stage at Rodeo Houston and drew more than 70,000, a record for a Hispanic artist.

Maybe you sense a trend. León has a huge global following. León has recorded with such country stars as Kacey Musgraves, on “Lost In Translation,” along with Leon Bridges and Kane Brown, who contributed to the tracks “It was always you (Siempre fuiste tú)” and “The one (Pero no como yo).” Both are singles from his Grammy-winning release “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1.”

Also announced, León has collaborated with Bon Jovi on the “Forever Legendary Edition” album.

From the release announcing his dates, “León’s arrival at Sphere sets a new standard for live Spanish-language music in the United States, while establishing him as a pioneer who opens doors for Spanish-language music globally and solidifying his position as one of the most influential voices in Latino music within the U.S. market.”

Now it’s time to sell tickets. León has a year to do so.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.