Chesney-Swift friendship has Sphere connection

We’re not crossing the chasm to report Kenny Chesney’s residency at Sphere will prompt a Taylor Swift residency at the venue. But we can say there is a through line in these superstars’ careers.

Louis Messina of Messina Touring Group promotes Chesney and Swift, along with such superstars as Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers and Eric Church.

Messina is considered a legend among promoters by music industry professionals. His company promoted Swift’s “Eras” tour. She is, of course, among those who match the criteria for a Sphere headliner. It’s yet another interesting facet of who would qualify to headline a series at the Bulbous Wonder. Sphere Entertainment Chairman and CEO James Dolan has said anyone who can fill the venue would be of interest.

In his rowdy residency, Chesney shows a pic of himself and Swift, whom he has known since she was a teenager. Swift was signed to open for Chesney’s 2007 “Flip-Flop Summer Tour.” But tour promoter Corona Extra informed Chesney just before the series launched that she would have to be dropped because she was underage.

As Chesney told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in January, he made the call to Swift himself to tell her she’d been dismissed, “Which now seems absurd, right?”

Chesney reimbursed Swift for lost revenue, “It was a lot of money” to make it right. Later that year, Chesney and Swift were both nominated for Country Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year. “That’s how hot she was,” Chesney said. “And, she won.”

Need to borrow a stadium?

Saturday afternoon Mark Davis reminded me of the time he offered Allegiant Stadium, last-minute, to fellow owner Jim Irsay of the Colts in March 2023. Irsay had brought his free-admission, classic-rock show and memorabilia exhibition to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Stephen Stills, Billy F. Gibbons and Kevin Cronin were among the rockers performing.

If you remember that day, and anyone on hand does, winds reaching 50 mph nearly wiped out the show. The day before the event, Irsay contacted Davis to see if he could open the Raiders’ home stadium for the show.

“We had to make this switch with the timing, and I talked to Mark Davis, and we were going to go over to the Raiders’ stadium, but it didn’t work out,” Irsay said that day at the side of the DLVEC stage. “There was just too much equipment and too little time. But he was gracious, and he was willing to work with us.”

Davis said over the weekend, “Oh, yeah. We were making all the preparations to move the show. Jim called me directly about it. We would have been happy to do it, but they pulled the plug at the last minute.” By the end of the performance, Gibbons beard was blowing parallel to the stage.

Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday at age 65. No reason was given, but Irsay had struggled with health concerns — including drug addiction and alcoholism — for decades.

“I hope they can keep his collection together,” Davis said. “Jim loved his rock ’n’ roll.”

Remembering ‘Duck’

The late “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson was linked to Las Vegas through the short-lived “Duck Commander Musical.” Robertson died Sunday at age 79, no cause reported. The elder Robertson had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease late in his life, according to his family.

“Duck Commander Musical,” the stage adaptation of the reality-based series, ran April 8-May 17 at the Rio, in what is now the “Wow!” theater. “Instant flop” was the characteristic, snapshot review of the show.

The musical opened just as the “Duck Dynasty” A&E series’ infatuation had crested. Robertson was known for controversial comments, but a fascinating figure as the creator of the Duck Commander hunting call. He was also starting QB at Louisiana Tech until injury KO’d him from the spot. NFL legend Terry Bradshaw stepped in.

The opening-night party would be “Duck Dynasty’s” zenith. I stood in line for quite a time chatting with a budding country superstar, who was friendly with the Robertson family.

“You should be a resident headliner here,” I said. “Rascal Flatts has played here. I think you’d be great.”

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” he said.

That country artist was Jason Aldean.

