Sphere says suit up and show up for ‘Wizard of Oz’

Guests of all ages can walk the Sphere’s Yellow Brick Carpet and enjoy themed treats. The usual venue protocols will be in place, so no masks allowed.

Time to take the oil can to that Tin Man getup.

Every showing of “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” looks like a costume party, and this will be especially true for the Halloween dates. Sphere is celebrating the holiday by inviting all ticketed guests to arrive in costume for the 10 p.m. Oct. 30 show and the two Halloween showings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Sphere Executive Vice President, Global Head of Venue Operations and Development Bill Walshe said in a statement, “This Halloween, the magic extends to the audience itself – where we invite fans of all ages to join us at Sphere and showcase their best costumes.”

“The Wizard” headlines multiple times daily and is the only production in Sphere Experiences umbrella currently running, with “Postcard from Earth” and the U2 concert movie temporarily sidelined. The show will run solo through the end of the year. Tickets start at $104; go to thesphere.com for tickets, policies and related intel.

