Sphere production grows by a half-dozen shows

The electric-music adventure Unity, from the folks who bring the annual Electric Daisy Carinval to Las Vegas, is growing by six dates at Sphere because of blossoming demand.

Citing a blossoming demand, the electric-music adventure has added six dates, Sept. 19, 29, 26, 27; and Oct. 17-18. These shows are in addition previously announced performances Aug. 29, 30 and 31. (Presale and ticket info is available at 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday at unityxsphere.com.)

“Unity” is the first artistic partnership between Insomniac, which produces the annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; and Tomorrowland, which stages massive festivals in Boom, Belgium, featuring several electronic dance-music artists. According to a news release describing the show, “‘Unity’ will take attendees on a journey through iconic dreamscapes like Tomorrowland’s Planaxis, Adscendo, and Orbyz fused with Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween, and Electric Daisy Carnival.”

