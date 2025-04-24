Sphere is paying its way on Las Vegas Strip, commissioner says

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says Sphere is contributing to the public more than any venue on the Strip.

Tick Segerblom looked up at Sphere late Tuesday afternoon, then verbalized what was in his gaze.

“For me, its all up,” the Clark County Commission chairman said. “First off, it’s totally funded by itself, no government subsidies at all. It’s the biggest money-maker for the public on the Strip, and it’s changing our culture.”

Segerblom noted that Sphere pays so it pays property tax, and every show it presents contributes sales tax or entertainment tax. The venue is still reportedly “on the road to profitability,” and is bolstering its activation options with “Wizard of Oz” on Aug. 28, joining Backstreet Boys, Kenny Chesney, the Eagles and Dead & Company as Sphere headliners.

The commissioner also said Sphere is “the next step for Las Vegas, building on The Mirage and Allegiant Stadium. It just seems to pop up, out of nowhere.”

Sphere has elevated the artistic opportunities for Las Vegas-area students. Segerblom was among the dignitaries attending the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, which gives area students the chance to have their art displayed on the Bulbous Wonder’s Exosphere.

“To me, this is one of the more impactful opportunities for students I’ve seen,” UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher said. “There is nothing like the Sphere. This will help young artists build confidence and inspire curiosity to get them out of their comfort zones.”

More than 100,000 students were invited to submit works for the competition, with images themed for Earth Day. The artwork will run in the series of images on Exosphere through the summer. Something from the students to break up the eyeball and winking emoji.

A key comment

Segerblom said he’s trying to get Dead & Company a proclamation and the vaunted Key to the Las Vegas Strip. “We want to get the message to the right person,” Segerblom said. “It’s part of Las Vegas’s culture. We’d love to honor them.”

Segerblom presented U2 with a key near the end of the band’s run, in a private ceremony at Sphere.

Cool Hang Alert

“Viva Las Virgin,” hosted by Vegas pin-up star (and former “Jubilee” cast member) Sabina Kelley and featuring Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats, and Mimi & The Rivieras, is set for 9 p.m. (doors 8 p.m.) Thursday, with Kelley performing at 10 p.m. and 11:45. No cover. Go to virginhotelslv.com for intel.

Winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, announced Tuesday, April 22, 20-25 at Sphere:

Elementary School:

Leena Luu – Grade 5, Lucille S. Rogers Elementary School

Maksim Gridunov – Grade 5, John W. Bonner Elementary School

Middle School:

Antonella Sanchez – Grade 8, Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts

Lily Huang – Grade 8, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School

High School:

Iris Copeman – Sophomore, Liberty High School

Miguel Diaz – Senior, Green Valley High School

College:

Sebastian Rubi – Junior, UNLV

Gage Glass – Senior, UNLV