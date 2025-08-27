Sphere headliner sells out all December dates

Zac Brown posted Wednesday morning that his band’s Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 shows are sold out.

Backstreet Boys just finished a sold-out run at Sphere on Sunday. Zac Brown Band is reporting its upcoming December shows are also a sellout.

Brown, the leading spokesman for the “Love & Fear” production, posted Wednesday morning that Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 are sold out. With BSB due to return over New Year’s Eve (Dec 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and Jan. 2-3). Sphere can essentially guarantee all headlining shows into the new year will be at capacity.

His Jan. 9-10 shows are not yet sold out and on ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are available even when these shows are listed as sellouts. Ticketmaster.com posts resale tickets (previously purchased tickets being offered for sale), and — of course — the secondary market makes a killing with its own resale business model. But those tickets are almost always far higher than original face value. Brown’s resale tickets start at about $1,300 for opening night, $1,900 for the second show.

“Love & Fear” is the title of Brown’s next album, being released alongside his December shows. The residency runs concurrent with National Finals Rodeo. Dolly Parton is also in town at the Colosseum and sings in the upcoming album. We have anticipated collaboration potential for these two stars.

Brown plans to spotlight selections from “Love & Fear,” led by “I Ain’t Worried About It,” released in June; and the second single, “Let It Run (feat. Snoop Dogg).”

And know that Brown’s percussionist, Daniel de los Reyes, is from Las Vegas. He’s part of the iconic Reyes family of musicians, with Walfredo Reyes the drummer for Chicago, and patriarch Walfredo Reyes Sr. a member of Wayne Newton’s band for nearly two decades.

