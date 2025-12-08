Sphere, Dolan to lead honorees at Las Vegas Strip awards gala

James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, poses for photographers during ...
James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, poses for photographers during the arrivals at the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, poses for photographers during ...
James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, poses for photographers during the arrivals at the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Shown is the art of Iris Copeman among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Desig ...
Shown is the art of Iris Copeman among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, announced Tuesday, April 22, 20-25 at Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
Shown is the art of Leanna Luu, among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design ...
Shown is the art of Leanna Luu, among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, announced Tuesday, April 22, 20-25 at Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
Shown is the art of Miguel Diaz, among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Desig ...
Shown is the art of Miguel Diaz, among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, announced Tuesday, April 22, 20-25 at Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
Shown is the art of Maskim Gridunov, among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student D ...
Shown is the art of Maskim Gridunov, among the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, announced Tuesday, April 22, 20-25 at Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
Showgirl Jade Simone, Mat Franco, Penn Jillette and Ryan Kelsey are shown at Flamingo Showroom ...
Showgirl Jade Simone, Mat Franco, Penn Jillette and Ryan Kelsey are shown at Flamingo Showroom before PIff's 10th anniversary as a Strip headliner. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Retired showgirls, including Cindy Doumani, 92, center, mingles before celebrating the first e ...
Retired showgirls, including Cindy Doumani, 92, center, mingles before celebrating the first ever National Showgirl Day at the Atrium Showroom at the Luxor on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Founding director of Broadway in the HOOD, Torrey Russell, supervises a rehearsal for the group ...
Founding director of Broadway in the HOOD, Torrey Russell, supervises a rehearsal for the group's production of "Annie!" at West Las Vegas Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. The show will be presented Sept. 3, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 at West Las Vegas Library Theatre. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kats!

Sphere, Dolan to lead honorees at Las Vegas Strip awards gala

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 6:00 am
 
Updated December 8, 2025 - 7:45 am

It’s shaped as a globe, and has caused international impact. So it’s only right that Sphere is being honored with the Global Impact Award by the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame next spring.

Sphere Entertainment’s executive chairman and chief executive officer, James Dolan, will accept the honor April 21 at the 21st annual UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame Gala at Wynn Las Vegas. This is the first time the event will be held at the resort. UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher heads the selection committee.

Dolan and the College of Fine Arts, along with the Clark County School District, are partners in the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge. More than 100,000 students submit works for the competition. The best submissions get displayed on Sphere’s Exosphere.

Others in the 2026 class:

— Linq headlining magician Mat Franco, a former “America’s Got Talent” champ who celebrated his 10th year on the Strip this past spring.

— Cindy Doumani, the legendary “cowgirl who became a showgirl,” who toured with Gypsy Rose Lee and whose husband, Fred Doumani, co-owned the Tropicana with his brother, Ed, in the mid- to late ’70s.

— The late filmmaker and educator Francisco Menendez.

— Broadway in the HOOD founder Torrey Russell, with the Dean’s Medal Award.

— Jazz vocalist Johnathan Karrant with the Limelight Award.

— Arts and music education advocate with Denise Wunderlich with the Community Impact Award.

— Artist and educator Wendy Kveck and pianist, composer, producer and educator Iñaki Sandoval as Alumni of the Year.

The event will also honor the 25th anniversary of Nevada Conservatory Theatre.

The UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame was established in 2003 “to honor distinguished individuals and organizations that have made a profound impact on the arts, including visual and performing arts and/or architecture,” according to the university.

Past honorees include Paul Anka, Wayne Newton, Ann-Margret, Mac King, Carrot Top, Dionne Warwick, Debbie Reynolds, David Copperfield, Dale Chihuly, Guy Laliberté, The Killers and Brad Garrett. In 2019, yours truly was honored alongside Frankie Moreno and Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions