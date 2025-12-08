Sphere, Dolan to lead honorees at Las Vegas Strip awards gala

Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan is being recognized by the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

It’s shaped as a globe, and has caused international impact. So it’s only right that Sphere is being honored with the Global Impact Award by the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame next spring.

Sphere Entertainment’s executive chairman and chief executive officer, James Dolan, will accept the honor April 21 at the 21st annual UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame Gala at Wynn Las Vegas. This is the first time the event will be held at the resort. UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher heads the selection committee.

Dolan and the College of Fine Arts, along with the Clark County School District, are partners in the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge. More than 100,000 students submit works for the competition. The best submissions get displayed on Sphere’s Exosphere.

Others in the 2026 class:

— Linq headlining magician Mat Franco, a former “America’s Got Talent” champ who celebrated his 10th year on the Strip this past spring.

— Cindy Doumani, the legendary “cowgirl who became a showgirl,” who toured with Gypsy Rose Lee and whose husband, Fred Doumani, co-owned the Tropicana with his brother, Ed, in the mid- to late ’70s.

— The late filmmaker and educator Francisco Menendez.

— Broadway in the HOOD founder Torrey Russell, with the Dean’s Medal Award.

— Jazz vocalist Johnathan Karrant with the Limelight Award.

— Arts and music education advocate with Denise Wunderlich with the Community Impact Award.

— Artist and educator Wendy Kveck and pianist, composer, producer and educator Iñaki Sandoval as Alumni of the Year.

The event will also honor the 25th anniversary of Nevada Conservatory Theatre.

The UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame was established in 2003 “to honor distinguished individuals and organizations that have made a profound impact on the arts, including visual and performing arts and/or architecture,” according to the university.

Past honorees include Paul Anka, Wayne Newton, Ann-Margret, Mac King, Carrot Top, Dionne Warwick, Debbie Reynolds, David Copperfield, Dale Chihuly, Guy Laliberté, The Killers and Brad Garrett. In 2019, yours truly was honored alongside Frankie Moreno and Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.