Soon, you’ll take Bruno Mars Drive to the Las Vegas Strip

Mars is also partnering with iHeartMedia and TikTok to launch a one-time radio program, with the recording superstar playing a disc jockey and “advisor.”

Bruno Mars doesn’t have any dates booked at Park MGM at the moment. But he’s a headliner on the street leading into the hotel.

MGM Resorts International reps have confirmed Bruno Mars Drive will replace Park Avenue, which runs between T-Mobile Arena/Toshiba Square/The Park and Park MGM.

Mars’ most recent performance at Dolby Live was New Year’s Eve. He does pop into The Pinky Ring at Bellagio occasionally. On nights he’s headlining at Park MGM, his SUV leaves the hotel on what will be Bruno Mars Drive. So this name-swap is destiny.

“Romantic Radio With Bruno Mars: An iHeartRadio Album Preview” airs at 6 p.m. Pacific time Thursday. Mars is premiering tracks from “The Romantic,” his latest album, which drops Friday. The new album’s lead single, “I Just Might” was issued Jan. 9 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Thursday, Mars will also be giving commentary and advice on love stories sent by listeners, via iHeart’s Talkback feature on Love Songs Radio or live chat.

The 14-time Grammy winner is poised to respond with a personalized dedication, or share advice (free of charge, too). Mars has already offered some advice on the socials: “Wear something cute.”

‘Very depressing visit’

Barry Manilow is pulling back from his upcoming arena dates, once more following directive from his doctor as he recovers from surgery after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in December. In a statement on social media, the 82-year-old superstar said, “Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit.”

Manilow told his fans that he’d been working out on a treadmill but still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before having to stop. His surgeon told him, “Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90 minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet.”

He has canceled his road dates Friday through March 17. Manilow said his surgeon told him, “I could likely do the Vegas shows very end of March and the second batch of arena shows in April.” Manilow’s next scheduled dates are March 26 to April 4. On Feb. 4, he announced he was calling off his Feb. 12-21 Vegas shows, also to recover from surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung.

“The doctor said my body had been through hell and it needed time for healing,” Manilow said Friday. “So, I’m going back to healing.”

This ‘EPiC’ opportunity

Baz Luhrmann has leaked that an Elvis Presley stage show targeted for Broadway is in the works. Luhrmann’s “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” is out on Imax, drawing a 95 percent positive review score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and a 99 percent on the Popcorn Meter. We’ll add it gets a 100 percent on the Kats-O-Meter. This is Presley captured at his best in Las Vegas, and on tour, in 1970 and ’72.

The folks at Westgate, Las Vegas’ one-stop shop for all things Elvis, have not been consulted about this musical. Some advice to the creative team: Contact them. The hotel is a treasure trove of Elvis history.

A harmonic scene

The Las Vegas Philharmonic honored longtime philanthropists Jeri and Rick Crawford at its “A Night to Shine Gala” at the Four Seasons on Thursday night. The theme was disco, so we broke out our official “Saturday Night Fever”-branded white leisure suit. We also broke out some passable disco moves, inspired by host and Vegas media personality Stacey Gualandi.

Jeri Crawford, chair of the Philharmonic’s board, told the crowd the Philharmonic is self-supporting, even in an era when large orchestras and regional orchestras are suffering. The orchestra sold out its Valentine’s Day performance at Reynolds Hall, “1812 Overture.” The entirely classical program featured Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” and “1812 Overture,” Rodrigo’s “Concerto de Aranjuez” and LeFrak’s “Guitar Concerto.”

We also met new Philharmonic Music Director Rei Hotoda, who will conduct the May 9 performance, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” at The Smith Center. Hotoda is moving to Las Vegas, after leaving her post with the Fresno Philharmonic. She conducted the orchestra through “A Fifth of Beethoven,” the 1976 disco instrumental hit by Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band.

Hotoda wore bedazzled, multicolored pants, looking very Vegas, and showed some groove while unearthing that disco classic.

Cool Hang Alert

The music of Queen returns to “Mondays Dark” on … Monday, at The Space. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8. The night is a benefit for Behind the Blue, which promotes the physical and mental wellness of law enforcement personnel in Southern Nevada. The show will be livestreamed. Go to thespacelv.com for intel.

