Social media and basketball stars to go one-on-one on the Strip

Ex-college basketball standouts and social media superstars Haley and Hanna Cavinder will appear at Bellagio during the Final Four.

Bellagio is launching a 3-pointer for the NCAA Tournament, combining a hideaway, hoops and social media stars.

The Court of Legends is coming to the resort from April 4 to 6, during the Final Four of March Madness.

MGM Resorts International’s BetMGM sports betting platform is teaming with former Division I standouts and current social media superstars Haley and Hanna Cavinder. The twins played at Fresno State before transferring to the University of Miami. The move maximized their NIL potential on a team that reached the 2023 Elite Eight.

The Court of Legends is unmarked, in a closed-off location off the casino floor that will be transformed into a basketball Utopia. This is not the first such hidden space at the hotel. The Vault is also unmarked, behind the main casino cage. So, we know The Court of Legends won’t be there.

A custom-built court will be at the center of this annex, playing host to exclusive basketball events. The venue will stage influencer-driven exhibitions, leading to a skills showdown between the Cavinders set for April 5.

The twins already run up the score on social media, with more than 6.4 million followers across all platforms, including 4.5 million on their shared TikTok account. The Cavinders, who both played guard in college, will go head-to‑head in custom competitions.

You might wonder (at least I do) if there is a betting component. A company rep explains that BetMGM users can engage, predict and win based on the outcome of the Cavinder showdown. But it won’t be a straight wagering. Details will be revealed, along with additional programming info and on‑site experiences, in the coming weeks (go to the BetMGM app for further intel).

We do know the event will be livestreamed on X, YouTube and the BetMGM app.

The Cavinders, speaking as one in the run-up to their first Strip headlining appearance, said: “We’ve played on a lot of courts over the years, but nothing like the Court of Legends. BetMGM is bringing together VIPs, creators, and all the vibes in one place, and we’re excited to step on that floor, compete, and have fun.”

And locating the event is half the fun.

On the topic of themed events …

When “Mania” is in play, it’s time to play.

“CircaMania” returns to the resort of that (kinda) name from April 15 to 20. Circa will stage watch parties as part of Wrestlemania 42 week in VegasVille.

Watch parties are set for Stadium Swim. Talk shows by pro wrestling commentators, superstar experiences and fan experiences are all on the bill. The event is 21-and-over (as is the whole property); go to circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim for intel.

A Grand opening

The schedule at the MGM Grand Garden Arena halts in September. The place is 32 years old. It is time for a refresh/remodel/relaunch. That’s an educated opinion. Keep an eye on that venue.

Some movement afoot

The Don’t Tell Mama open-mic party, led for 17 years at two locations by Kenny Davidsen, might be returning to one of those locations: Cheapshot on Fremont East. And the Piano Lounge at The Composers Room is an enticing option. Maybe both. But don’t get rid of the tip jars, kids.

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas comic Shanna Christmas hosts the next installment of “The B Word Comedy Hour” at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Fat Cat at the Downtown Grand. Tickets start at $20. Christmas is a funny lady. Go to FatCatlv.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

The lineup of events for "CircaMania," set for April 15-20 at Circa (info and description from the resort):

Live Shows at the Galaxy Ballroom: Circa will turn its third-level event space into a live gallery and recording studio for creators to showcase their fighting craft to live audiences.

The Art of the Bout with Naomi Rosenblum: Contemporary artist Naomi Rosenblum will turn the third floor into a canvas of mixed-media oil paintings that capture the power and identity of elite athletes. Guests are invited to celebrate the collection's Las Vegas debut the evening of Wednesday, April 15, alongside wrestlers and fellow observers. The artwork will remain on display throughout the week with a limited-edition raffle of an exclusive wrestling painting.

"Insight with Chris Van Vliet": Join four-time Emmy Award-winning host Chris Van Vliet for a live podcast on Thursday, April 16. Audience members can expect in-depth conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and surprise guest appearances from wrestling personalities from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Wrestling Observer Live": Step into the talk show ring with legendary reporters Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Friday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The veterans will break down the latest matches and share insider stories from seven decades covering professional combat sports. Listeners will have the chance to tag in with their own questions during a Q&A session.

"Instinct Culture" with Denise Salcedo: Grab a front-row seat as host Denise Salcedo brings her hit YouTube podcast "Instinct Culture" to life on Friday, April 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Former superstar Shotzi will showcase her signature "in-your-face" attitude as the duo chats about the ins and outs of professional wrestling offering a wide-ranging look at the sport.

Watch Parties at Stadium Swim: Catch all the powerbombs and piledrivers poolside on Circa's massive 143-foot, 14-million-pixel screen at Stadium Swim. On select dates throughout the week, guests can dip into the water or stay poolside in one of the luxury seating options while catching matchups. The venue features six temperature-controlled pools, pyrotechnic display and captivating visual effects for the ultimate viewing experience.

Information: circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim