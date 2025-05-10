Smokey Robinson returns to the road amid sexual assault allegations

Robinson’s “Legacy Tour” stop was his return to the stage after allegations from four former housekeepers of sexual assault, including at least one alleged incident in Las Vegas.

Smokey Robinson was back on stage Friday night for the first time since four ex-employees accused him of sexual assault over a 17-year period.

Robinson’s performance at Beau Rivage Theater in Biloxi, Miss. was devoid of any reference to those charges.

As reported by The New York Times from the show, Robinson performed as scheduled for a crowd of nearly 1,600 fans. His “Legacy Tour” stop was his return to the stage after allegations from four former housekeepers of sexual assault, including at least one reported incident in his home in Las Vegas, from 2007-2024.

Robinson played The Venetian Theatre the first weekend in April. He has no Las Vegas dates on the books.

As reported by The Times, the 85-year-old Motown legend “smiled widely throughout a festive set, dancing suggestively while performing many of his landmark songs …”

The show capped a week in which Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, were accused of repeated sexual abuse and creating a hostile work environment. All of four women eventually quit as a result. The ex-staffers are seeking $50 million in damages.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, said that he plans to seek dismissal of the lawsuit and that, “We will have more to say in the coming days as we make our legal response, and in time Mr. Robinson will respond in his own words.”

From The Times’ reporting, a fan Clara Mecum said the suit had no bearing on her experience at Friday’s show. “I paid over $100 to see him. I didn’t care. I really love him.”

Sandra Thames and her son, David Rucker said they drove three hours through the rain for the performance. “That has no bearing on the show,” Thames said in reference to the lawsuit. “Whatever happened, if it happened, it’ll come to the light, I believe.”

Robinson often joked from the stage, saying that fellow Motown icon Stevie Wonder had once been so motivated to collaborate with him that the blind musical pioneer had offered to drive him to the studio.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of Robinson’s album “A Quiet Storm” and the release of his latest album, “What the World Needs Now.” His next show is at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., May 31.

Robinson also duets with rock icon and House of Blues headliner Carlos Santana on “Please Don’t Take Your Love” on Santana’s latest album, “Sentient.”

