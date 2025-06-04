Rod Stewart poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, M ...
Rod Stewart poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sir Rod Stewart The Colosseum at Caesars on March 12, 2025. (Denise Truscello/Live Nation)
Kats!

Sir Rod says Thursday is a no-go at Caesars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2025 - 3:24 pm
 

In this case, a doctor trumps a knight.

Rod Stewart is postponing his Thursday night performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Sir Rod posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, “I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th … My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flue. Thanks for your love and understanding.”

Stewart called out of his show Sunday night, also citing illness. That performance was rescheduled for Tuesday. There is no word when of if Thursday’s show will be rescheduled. Stewart is also still on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

The 80-year-old rocker’s most recent performance was at the American Music Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater on May 26. He plugged the Colosseum residency from the stage.

Stewart is due to end his run, which began in 2011, with six dates in September and October.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

