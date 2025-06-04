Sir Rod says Thursday is a no-go at Caesars

Rod Stewart heeded the direction of his doctor as he fights the flu in Vegas return.

In this case, a doctor trumps a knight.

Rod Stewart is postponing his Thursday night performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Sir Rod posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, “I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th … My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flue. Thanks for your love and understanding.”

Stewart called out of his show Sunday night, also citing illness. That performance was rescheduled for Tuesday. There is no word when of if Thursday’s show will be rescheduled. Stewart is also still on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

The 80-year-old rocker’s most recent performance was at the American Music Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater on May 26. He plugged the Colosseum residency from the stage.

Stewart is due to end his run, which began in 2011, with six dates in September and October.

