Sheeran, Glorilla, Fogerty, Carey rock iHeartRadio’s closing night — PHOTOS
Stars across the music spectrum close iHeartRadio Music Festival’s two-night run at T-Mobile Arena.
The iHeart Radio Music Festival remains a leader in Las Vegas’ position as an embarassment-of-riches entertainment destination. The Festival closed it’s two night run Saturday with icons of classic rock, classic pop, hip-hop, punk and a smattering of country.
Ed Sheeran closed the night, having just announced his “Loop” tour stop at Allegiant Stadium on July 10. Rap star Glorilla, rock legend John Fogerty, pop queen Mariah Carey, punk legends The Offspring and country star Tim McGraw preceded Sheeran’s set.
Fogerty is due back at The Venetian Theatre on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2-3, then March 18, 20 and 21. Carey is bringing her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” show to Dolby Live form Nov. 28-Dec. 13.
Friday night, Tate McRae, Maroon 5, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Justice, LL Cool J, Bryan Adams, Bailey Zimmerman, Bigxthaplug and Sammy Hagar opened the event.
The iHeartRadio Festival, which premiered at MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2011, was live-streamed on Hulu. Audio of the performances are streaming at iheart.com.
Photos of the second night from R-J’s Madeline Carter are attached. The artists’ set lists, from setlists.fm, are below.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.
Set Lists for the second night of iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 20, 2025:
Ed Sheeran
Shivers
Sapphire
Perfect
Azizam
Shape of You
Bad Habits
Glorilla
Blessed
HOLLON
Tomorrow 2
Wanna Be
BOP
(Big Boogie cover)
All Dere
I LUV HER
Typa
WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME
(GloRilla & Sexyy Red song)
TGIF
F.N.F (Let's Go)
(Hitkidd & GloRilla song)
Yeah Glo!
John Fogerty
Bad Moon Rising
(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)
Up Around the Bend
(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)
Down on the Corner
(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)
Rock and Roll Girls
Have You Ever Seen the Rain?
(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)
The Old Man Down the Road
Fortunate Son
(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)
Proud Mary
(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)
Mariah Carey
Fantasy
(Bad Boy Fantasy)
Honey / Heartbreaker
My All
Touch My Body
Type Dangerous
Obsessed
Always Be My Baby
Sugar Sweet
It's Like That
(with elements from "Sucker MC's" and "Here We Go" by Run-DMC)
We Belong Together
(With elements from "Mimi's Late Night Valentine's Mix")
We Belong Together (Remix)
The Offspring
Come Out and Play
Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)
The Kids Aren't Alright
Why Don't You Get a Job?
You're Gonna Go Far, Kid
Self Esteem
Tim McGraw
Real Good Man
One Bad Habit
Paper Umbrellas
(with Timothy Wayne)
Call Me Thankful
Something Like That
King Rodeo
|: