Sheeran, Glorilla, Fogerty, Carey rock iHeartRadio’s closing night — PHOTOS

Stars across the music spectrum close iHeartRadio Music Festival’s two-night run at T-Mobile Arena.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival remains a leader in Las Vegas’ position as an embarassment-of-riches entertainment destination. The Festival closed it’s two night run Saturday with icons of classic rock, classic pop, hip-hop, punk and a smattering of country.

Ed Sheeran closed the night, having just announced his “Loop” tour stop at Allegiant Stadium on July 10. Rap star Glorilla, rock legend John Fogerty, pop queen Mariah Carey, punk legends The Offspring and country star Tim McGraw preceded Sheeran’s set.

Fogerty is due back at The Venetian Theatre on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2-3, then March 18, 20 and 21. Carey is bringing her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” show to Dolby Live form Nov. 28-Dec. 13.

Friday night, Tate McRae, Maroon 5, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Justice, LL Cool J, Bryan Adams, Bailey Zimmerman, Bigxthaplug and Sammy Hagar opened the event.

The iHeartRadio Festival, which premiered at MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2011, was live-streamed on Hulu. Audio of the performances are streaming at iheart.com.

Photos of the second night from R-J’s Madeline Carter are attached. The artists’ set lists, from setlists.fm, are below.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Set Lists for the second night of iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 20, 2025:

Ed Sheeran

Shivers

Sapphire

Perfect

Azizam

Shape of You

Bad Habits

Glorilla

Blessed

HOLLON

Tomorrow 2

Wanna Be

BOP

(Big Boogie cover)

All Dere

I LUV HER

Typa

WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME

(GloRilla & Sexyy Red song)

TGIF

F.N.F (Let's Go)

(Hitkidd & GloRilla song)

Yeah Glo!

John Fogerty

Bad Moon Rising

(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

Up Around the Bend

(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

Down on the Corner

(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

Rock and Roll Girls

Have You Ever Seen the Rain?

(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

The Old Man Down the Road

Fortunate Son

(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

Proud Mary

(Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

Mariah Carey

Fantasy

(Bad Boy Fantasy)

Honey / Heartbreaker

My All

Touch My Body

Type Dangerous

Obsessed

Always Be My Baby

Sugar Sweet

It's Like That

(with elements from "Sucker MC's" and "Here We Go" by Run-DMC)

We Belong Together

(With elements from "Mimi's Late Night Valentine's Mix")

We Belong Together (Remix)

The Offspring

Come Out and Play

Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)

The Kids Aren't Alright

Why Don't You Get a Job?

You're Gonna Go Far, Kid

Self Esteem

Tim McGraw

Real Good Man

One Bad Habit

Paper Umbrellas

(with Timothy Wayne)

Call Me Thankful

Something Like That

King Rodeo