Sheeran, Glorilla, Fogerty, Carey rock iHeartRadio’s closing night — PHOTOS

Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs with his nephew, Timothy Wayne, during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
John Fogerty performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tim McGraw performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
John Fogerty performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
John Fogerty performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Glorilla performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Glorilla performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Glorilla performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Offspring performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Glorilla performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Glorilla performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Offspring performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ryan Seacrest presents during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ed Sheeran performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mariah Carey performs during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kats!

Sheeran, Glorilla, Fogerty, Carey rock iHeartRadio’s closing night — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2025 - 8:25 am
 
Updated September 21, 2025 - 9:31 am

The iHeart Radio Music Festival remains a leader in Las Vegas’ position as an embarassment-of-riches entertainment destination. The Festival closed it’s two night run Saturday with icons of classic rock, classic pop, hip-hop, punk and a smattering of country.

Ed Sheeran closed the night, having just announced his “Loop” tour stop at Allegiant Stadium on July 10. Rap star Glorilla, rock legend John Fogerty, pop queen Mariah Carey, punk legends The Offspring and country star Tim McGraw preceded Sheeran’s set.

Fogerty is due back at The Venetian Theatre on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2-3, then March 18, 20 and 21. Carey is bringing her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” show to Dolby Live form Nov. 28-Dec. 13.

Friday night, Tate McRae, Maroon 5, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Justice, LL Cool J, Bryan Adams, Bailey Zimmerman, Bigxthaplug and Sammy Hagar opened the event.

The iHeartRadio Festival, which premiered at MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2011, was live-streamed on Hulu. Audio of the performances are streaming at iheart.com.

Photos of the second night from R-J’s Madeline Carter are attached. The artists’ set lists, from setlists.fm, are below.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

