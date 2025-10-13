She loves rock and roll, and she’s back on the Strip

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are returning to the House of Blues in February.

We’re putting another dime in the jukebox, baby (metaphorically) at House of Blues next year.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are back for an extended engagement at the Mandalay Bay venue Feb. 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

Tickets to the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com or Ticketmaster.com. The Rock and Roll Hall of famer headlined five shows at House of Blues this past June.

A trailblazer as a woman to front a hard-rock band, Jett formed the Blackhearts in 1979. The band recorded nine top-40 hits, among them “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.