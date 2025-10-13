Joan Jett, right, performs with Dave Grohl of Nirvana during the FireAid benefit concert on Thu ...
Joan Jett, right, performs with Dave Grohl of Nirvana during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Joan Jett is among the artists featured in the "Ikons of Rock" tribute production scheduled to ...
Joan Jett is among the artists featured in the "Ikons of Rock" tribute production scheduled to open Jan. 7 at Hard Rock Live on the Strip. (Ikons of Rock)
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts performs during the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz &amp ...
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts performs during the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Kats!

She loves rock and roll, and she’s back on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2025 - 7:59 am
 

We’re putting another dime in the jukebox, baby (metaphorically) at House of Blues next year.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are back for an extended engagement at the Mandalay Bay venue Feb. 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

Tickets to the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com or Ticketmaster.com. The Rock and Roll Hall of famer headlined five shows at House of Blues this past June.

A trailblazer as a woman to front a hard-rock band, Jett formed the Blackhearts in 1979. The band recorded nine top-40 hits, among them “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions