Shatner at 94: ‘Star Trek’ cake, sparklers on the Strip — PHOTOS

William Shatner basked in adulation at the One Night for One Drop gala at Hakkasan Nightclub.

While the kids tore it up on stage, an intergalactic legend hung at the perimeter.

William Shatner was the icon emeritus at One Night for One Drop at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand on Saturday night. One Drop Foundation is the chosen charity Cirque du Soleil co-founder, and more recently Frooogs Camp creator, Guy Lalibertè. Established in 2013, the One Drop event bolsters at-risk communities’ access to safe water, worldwide.

Shatner, captain of the Starship Enterprise in the “Star Trek” TV series and film franchise, celebrated his 94th birthday the night of the event. Aglow in a shower of sparklers, Shatner was delivered a Starship-fashioned birthday cake. This was appropriate, even for those of us who also remember Shatner from “T.J. Hooker,” for which a police-car cake would have worked. With sirens, etc.

Held on World Water Day, the event was new to Hakkasan Nightclub. Tao Group Hospitality co-CEO Jason Strauss boldly went where no club has gone before, hosting a sit-down dinner show filled with a live auction and series side acts.

“Zumanity” alumni and frequent One Night for One Drop co-creators Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst produced. From the jump, the couple have been involved Lalibertè’s Frooogy Camps at Burning Man and during Super Bowl week at Luxor. We’re anticipating a vast festival-type project in 2025. The Lalibertè camp says it is too early to talk about that project. But, similar to a “Frooogy,” we will snap up the info in due time.

The show had a very Spiegelworld-“Zumanity” feel to it. Brandon Pereyda, who performed in that show at New York-New York; and Brett Loudermilk, the comic sword-swallower we met in the “Opium” days at Cosmopolitan, swapped emcee duties. Spinning skate sensations Billy and Emily England from “Absinthe” and “V — The Ultimate Variety Show,” the knife-throwing/balloon popping act Deadly Games, the husband-and-wife team of Alfredo Silva and Coral Gonzalez were among the performers.

And yet another ex-“Zumanity” cast member, Alan Silva, a great aerialist, performed a striptease with a cast of backing dancers that was more than a little ribald.

Christian Kolberg and his son, Parker, steered the live auction. As we say in the gala game, if a Kolberg is in the room, you’re at the right event. Poker pro Poseidon Ho won an energetic bidding war on the release of famed photographer David Yarrow’s “James Bond Collection” for $50,000.

One Night for One Drop was once a custom production show, rotating around Cirque theaters. Shatner was a star contributor at the 2017 event at Zumanity Theater, today home to “Mad Apple.” But the club scene seems to fit the One Drop family, especially the Dewhursts — Nicky’s sister, Sally, helped direct, and father, Brian, was in the audience.

And Lalibertè has fashioned great support for clean-water efforts internationally, raising $40 million for the cause.

“One Night for One Drop is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful reminder that every drop counts in the fight for water and climate justice,” Laliberté says. “Since its inception, the extraordinary generosity of our supporters has created lasting change.”

He’ll catch the corner

Former Cubs and Braves ace Greg Maddux is throwing it out. We mean the ceremonial first pitch ,at the third annual “Take Me Out to Vegas” celebration at Circa at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Maddux, a Valley High grad who won four straight Cy Youngs, is rocking and firing from an “official mound” in front of the giant sportsbook screens. Circa VP of Operations Mike Palm is acting as manager in this baseball-themed foray. The event promotes Maddux’s charity fundraiser the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament June 7-8, also at Circa.

All 14 opening-day games will be broadcast, and all moms drink free throughout the day. Fortunately, in our case, Mom lives in Boise.

Cool Hang Alert

Michelle L’Amour presents “Tease on the Rocks,” which is a night of classic tease/hard rock at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Swan Dive at 1301 Main Street in the Arts District. L’Amour has been featured in “Mavericks” at Plaza Showroom and in Melody Sweets’ shows at Myron’s. She brings a cavalcade of burlesque performers, among them Kalani Kokonuts, Jett Adore, Vanessa Burgundy, Victoria Jade, MP Letourneau, Scarlett Business, Maude Zoleum, Benita Boom, The Marvelous Melei and Sunni Suede. Hosted by Carly Presher (who logged 71 performances in “Scream’d” at Majestic Repertory Theatre), this is a good time waiting to happen. Go to eventbrite.com for intel.

Note: This version of the column corrects Greg Maddux’s high school.

