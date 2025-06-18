Shaq is back as part of massive dance festival on Las Vegas Strip

Shaquille O’Neal among a host of headliners at a touring dance festival coming to the Las Vegas Strip this summer.

This festival is a breakaway dunk.

Breakaway Takeover is returning to Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 22-24. The nation’s largest touring dance festival takes over XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club and Encore Beach Club at Night (which is Encore Beach Club, but at night). Shaquille O’Neal is a towering presence (naturally) in his DJ Diesel persona. The man just dwarfs the party cannons.

The party kicks off Aug. 22 with Two Friends at Encore Beach Club, followed by Diplo and Las Vegas native Charly Jordan at XS Nightclub.

On Aug. 23, The Chainsmokers play Encore Beach Club, Marshmello is at XS Nightclub, and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) is at Encore Beach Club at Night.

On Aug. 24, Acraze headlines Encore Beach Club and Bob Moses plays an exclusive club set at XS Nightclub.

Breakaway Takeover is a partnership between Wynn Nightlife and the national touring-festival company Breakaway Music Festival. The festival made its Las Vegas premiere at the Wynn in September. Tickets are on sale at WynnNightlife.com (must be 21 or older to attend).

This year, Breakaway Takeover has touched down in Dallas; Phoenix; Tampa; Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio and Minneapolis/St. Paul. Grand Rapids, Mich.; Worcester, Mass.; Philadelphia; Charlotte; and Sacramento are also on the ‘25 schedule.

Breakaway Music Festival co-founder Adam Lynn said in a statement his company is proud to be partnering with Wynn Nightlife.

“Their reputation for delivering top-tier nightlife experiences aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing globally recognized talent to traditionally smaller markets,” Lynn said in a statement. “Together we’re providing fans an unforgettable weekend blending the two. The collaboration between brands gives Breakaway the opportunity to take our festival to the next level.”

Wynn Nightlife Vice President Ryan Jones, who just Friday night packed XS Nightclub with a blazing set form Sofi Tukker, said last year’s event “exceeded all expectations, making it clear that this partnership needs a presence in Las Vegas nightlife.”

In a statement, the exec concluded, “It’s the perfect fusion of two passionate teams bringing the best of music, nightlife, and culture to the Las Vegas stage.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.