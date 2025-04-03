Sequel to ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ show to open next week

The new “New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter” is a look at the oft-unconventional artwork of Vincent Van Gogh.

We’re getting an earful from a popular Strip attraction.

An upgraded “New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter” is opening Monday on the third level of the Shops at Crystals. The original “Immersive Van Gogh” is being retired, having run since October 2021.

More than 300 of Van Gogh’s pieces are to be projected around.

Lighthouse ArtSpace, headed up by CEO Corey Ross, remains the show’s producer. He says the original walk-around experience “changed the way audiences experience art.” Ross might be biased, but he’s not wrong. The show is a unique view into Van Gogh’s oft-unconventional artwork, covering some 30,000 square feet.

Ross’s company also co-produces “Potted Potter” at the Horseshoe, and “Wow” at the Rio.

Originally a trifecta

Remember when Penn & Teller were a trio? We sure don’t.

But the comedy-magic duo of Penn Jillette and Teller were originally a threesome, joined by stage craftsman and musician Weir Chrisemer, creating The Asparagus Valley Cultural Society in 1975. The act premiered in August of that year at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. That event is the time mark for Penn & Teller’s 50th anniversary, being celebrated throughout this year.

The duo posted a shot on the socials from the Wayback Files, their first TV appearance, in their AVCS days. It was a 1977 guest spot on “The Mike Douglas Show,” with Douglas and c0-host Tony Bennett. The trio were joined by jazz pianist Earl “Fatha” Hines, cabaret singer Mabel Mercer, and C.W. McCall, famous for the ’70s truckers’ anthem, “Convoy.”

Chrisemer left the act, and show business, in 1981. He reportedly took a job as a customer-service rep for AT&T. AVCS disbanded, leaving Penn & Teller as the now-famous stage act. But Chrisemer’s influence is still felt, as he inspired Teller to perform non-verbally. He helped develop Teller’s enduring “Shadows” number.

In the act, a spotlight shines on a rose in a vase, projecting its shadow onto a screen. Teller uses a knife to cut away the leaves and petals on the shadow, while the leaves and petals from the real rose break off.

And, Chrisemer introduced Penn and Teller to each other 50 years ago. The rest is history, still being made at the Rio.

The 14th on the 1st

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace is marking its 14th anniversary next week with an Oktoberfest-themed party, which is why we have ordered new lederhosen on Amazon. But the actual April 1 anniversary passed in casual fashion Tuesday, the usual two-show night.

Wayne Harrison, a director and co-writer of the show when it opened, was in the audience Tuesday night. Harrison is one of many members of the original “Absinthe” creative team that recalls the show was not expected to last longer than its original six-month contract.

Great night for a big house

“Mavericks” played to a near-capacity crowd at Plaza Showroom on Sunday night. Amy Saunders’ show stormed through its series of variety acts with none other than Poju Zabludowicz in the audience. Zabludowicz owns Tamares Group, which owns the hotel. Smiles, all the while, from the owner and CEO Jonathan Jossel in this one.

Coming soon …

The formal announcement of “The Empire Strips Back” at the Rio is expected Wednesday. We’ve written of this adult “Star Wars” spoof in February. A cast of 11 is being assembled. May the force be with us, on May the 4th, when it launches.

Shaw enough

Extreme artist John Shaw most recently co-starred in the recently closed “Late Night Magic” at The Venue at Orleans hotel-casino. But he was not always a stage performer. He worked security in 1995 for the Grateful Dead’s three shows at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl on May 19-21, 1995.

Shaw was assigned specifically to late front man Jerry Garcia. The band stayed at the Tuscany Suites. “I remember all the kids walking around with one and two fingers up in the air, asking for a miracle,” Shaw recalls. “I was like, ‘What are they doing,’ and they told me, ‘They’re looking for tickets.’”

Shaw overheard a backstage dispute prior to one of the shows. Garcia finally calling out, “I am the Grateful Dead!” That put an end to it. As Shaw said, “It was a crazy three days.”

Cool Hang Alert

Evel Pie on Fremont East launches its spring live-music series, which runs April and May. April 8 it’s Diiphen, Three Rounds and Don.Tess. Taking a flyer on this presentation of diverse genres. No cover. Try the Chicken Ranch (that’s a pizza); go to evelpie.com for intel.

