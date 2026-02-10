Seahawks star celebrates Super Bowl, birthday at Strip hotspot

Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrated his birthday and his team’s Super Bowl victory at Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan on Monday.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jake Bobo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ran a perfect timing route into the end zone (or rather, a Strip nightclub) Monday night.

The Seattle Seahawks star wideout celebrated his birthday and his team’s Super Bowl victory at Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan. JSN, as he is known, turns 24 on Valentine’s Day. He won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Seahawks claimed their second title with a 29-13 drubbing of the Patriots. Smith-Njigba caught four passes for 27 yards in the victory.

Celebrating near Smith-Njigba, at their own tables, were Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Texans QB C.J. Stroud and retired Panthers and Cowboys guard Mackenzy Bernadeau.

The Seahawks favorite arrived with a procession rife with frivolity. We had an LED drumline with a “Seahawks” flag leader, rose-petal presentation and LED “Seahawks” images flashing from the club’s video panels.

Also, a server riding the club’s iconic 8-foot-tall unicorn carried a Perrier-Jouet Rosé 3L bottle (sparkler included). The procession streamed into the VIP enclave, a table with oversized “CHAMPS” lettering and servers dressed in Seahawks gear.

Highlights of JSN’s fabulous 2025 season, his third in Seattle, were played for the packed club. Smith-Njigba was named AP’s Offensive Player of the Year for the regular season.

