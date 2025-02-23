Saquon Barkley leads Eagles’ rush on Wynn nightclubs
Saquon Barkley led a contingent of Philadelphia Eagles teammates into Wynn on Saturday night.
Saquon Barkley can’t be stopped.
This is true on the football field, or in a Strip nightclub.
The Philadelphia Eagles’ star running back led a celebration of Super Bowl champions at Wynn on Saturday night. Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Nakobe Dean, Kenneth Gainwell, Thomas Booker IV and Mekhi Becton were among the ring-bearing champ descending on the resort.
The TD drive, as it were, opened with a private dinner at Delilah. The crew then moved to XS Nightclub, filing in at about 11:30 p.m. and hanging for about two hours.
Champagne and, yes, party cannons blasted over the crowd on a night The Chainsmokers were back on stage in their Wynn Nightlife residency series.
Customized touches included championship belts, a football-shaped cake and fake cash reading “2025 Champs.” And the team’s anthem, “Fly Eagles Fly” made its XS Nightclub debut.
The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles covered the plus-1 spread, the game came in over the 49-point total, and the Eagles’ 18-21-point margin of victory paid 14/1 on the Station Casinos prop list. This was a crucial outcome among some recreational bettors …
