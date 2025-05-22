Santana’s new collab translates to ‘I’m retiring.’ Not just yet

Carlos Santana is embracing one of the biggest bands in regional Mexican music, Grupo Frontera, Thursday at House of Blues.

Carlos Santana continually pushes himself to new creative heights. This is especially true in his collaborations, whether with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton or Michelle Branch.

Santana is embracing one of the biggest bands in regional Mexican music, Grupo Frontera, in his show at House of Blues on Thursday night. The guitar legend and six-member group from Edinburg, Texas, are to premiere “Me Retiro.”

The new song is available on all streaming platforms, and played live for the first time in Las Vegas. The single is Santana’s first Spanish-language recording since 2014’s “Corazón,” when he worked with such recording stars as Juanes, Gloria Estefan and Romeo Santos.

Santana told the Spanish-language publication “Milenio” in an interview published Wednesday, “Grupo Frontera has soul, it has purpose, and that’s what I look for. I don’t play with just anyone.”

Grupo Frontera is made up of longtime Adelaido Solís, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto Acosta, Carlos Guerrero, Juan Javier Cantu and Brian Ortega. The band has collaborated with global superstar Bad Bunny on the record-breaking, number one song “un x100to.” The track shot to the top position on the Billboard Global 100 and Top Spotify tracks.

The band sent Santana “Me Retiro,” composed by accomplished Miami songwriter and producer Édgar Barrera, who has claimed 26 Latin Grammy Awards. Santana was moved enough by the recording to participate in it.

The song translates to “I’m Retiring,” though the 77-year-old rock legend is not in that mood. He has 19 dates left this year at House of Blues and is contracted through May 2026.

But Santana missed two dates in Texas on his recent U.S. tour, suffering from dehydration.

“When I’m playing, I forget to eat and drink and I faint,” he told the magazine. The Woodstock alum referred to his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, as saving him from his own health lapses.

“God sent me a woman who is like an Olympic athlete. She reminds me to eat, drink, and take care of the temple that is my body.”

And there was the issue with the pinky. Santana fractured his pinky on his left hand after a fall. “For 30 seconds I was afraid I’d never play again, but with God, nothing is impossible. This little finger gives me balance, poise, and confidence.” Of the treatment on his affected digit, “It turned out great.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.