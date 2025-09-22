Relentless rockers Santana, Styx move to ‘26

Carlos Santana has booked 16 shows in 2026 at House of Blues; Styx is back for five at The Venetian.

Classic rockers with deep-rooted success in Las Vegas have announced new dates on the Strip.

Carlos Santana continues to grow his long-running residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The “Oye Como Va” legend has added 16 shows for 2026: Jan. 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31; Feb. 1; and May 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Styx is playing another of its five-night engagements at The Venetian Theatre on Jan. 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31. The band is reviving “Pieces of Eight,” its 1978 classic, playing the album in its entirety.

Tickets are on sale both shows at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Santana opened at House of Blues in May 2012. He has performed more than 300 shows at the venue, easily the most of any headliner. His latest album, “Sentient,” features collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, DMC, and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana.

Styx premiered at The Venetian Theatre alongside ex-Eagle Don Felder in January 2017. They most recently played “Grand Illusion” in its entirety in January.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.