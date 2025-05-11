Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir fire up a bad motor scooter

Bob Weir turned up at Dolby Live in cut-off jeans, ready to jam with his old buddy Sammy Hagar.

Sammy Hagar was in great (dead and) company last week in his Strip residency.

Hagar’s longtime friend, Grateful Dead co-founder and Dead & Company stalwart Bob Weir whisked into at Dolby Live on Wednesday night. Wearing jeans cut to the calf and signature silver mane and beard, Weir kicked off the second week of “Best of All Worlds” by jamming to “Bad Motor Scooter.”

This is a 1973 deep cut from Hagar’s Montrose era, a precursor to “I Can’t Drive 55,” which is a reference to a Ferrari 512 BBi but also applies to the scooter.

Hagar and Weir are also neighbors in Mill Valley in the Bay Area. Hagar referred to Mr. Rocker’s Neighborhood in a text describing the experience.

“Bobby Weir, my dear friend and neighbor, came to the show and joined us for a short walk in the woods during ‘Bad Motor Scooter,’” Hagar said. “The Montrose classic is the first song I ever wrote in my life. Bob is so much fun. He loves to play music, is game for anything and a great hang as well.”

Having won the Pollstar award for Best Residency, Dead & Company is back at Sphere this weekend and Wednesday, with the final dates of its second run at the Bulbous Wonder on Friday and Saturday.

Cool Hang Alert

Oh we remember the irascible Vinnie Favorito from his days at Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo. He’s known to ruffle some non-flamingo feathers (George Wallace was peeved — peeved, I tell you- — that the hotel allowed another headlining comic just across from his show). But Favorito keeps firing, back in VegasVille and currently in residency at Notoriety Live with a new 8 p.m. Saturday showtime along with 9 p.m. Sundays. Favorito is an instinctive roaster, and a genuine comedy survivor. Go to notorietylive.com for intel.

