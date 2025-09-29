Rod Stewart to play the Las Vegas Strip in 2026

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart has extended his iconic run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace into 2026.

The hits, and encores, keep coming for Rod Stewart.

Stewart continues to make the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace his knight (hah) club, adding shows from May 27-June 6.

“The Encore Shows” continue Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets to those shows are on sale now.

“Next year will mark 15 years at The Colosseum and I still get terribly excited each time I return. I love this theatre,” Stewart said said in a statement.

He’s played the venue more than any in his career, surpassing 200 shows in March. He premiered in the venue in 2011, predating every headliner at the Colosseum aside from Jerry Seinfeld.

