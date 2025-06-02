Rod Stewart calls out 3 1/2 hours before taking stage at Colosseum

Word of the dropped show came down from a post on the Colosseum’s official Instagram page.

There is a hiccup in Rod Stewart’s return to the Colosseum.

The 80-year-old rock legend postponed Sunday night’s show about 3 1/2 hours before its scheduled start time. The performance is now set for June 10. Stewart is still on the books Thursday, Saturday and June 8.

At about 6:50 p.m. Stewart informed fans on his Instagram story feed, “I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for tghe benw date — Sir Rod.” The performance was to start at 7:30 p.m.

Word of the dropped show originally came down from a post on the Colosseum’s official Instagram page, citing an unspecified illness.

Stewart accepted the American Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday night, rambling up the stage steps to perform “Forever Young.”

The Caesars Palace series is dubbbed “The Encore Shows,” which were announced last August, after Stewart postponed what was to be his 200th and final show at Caesars.

The June 10 date ends Stewart’s current series at the venue. He returns for six dates in September and October, which closes his 14-year run at the Colosseum. Stewart surpassed his 200th show at the theater on March 12.

Stewart verified from the stage that night that he’s played the Strip theater more than any other venue in his career.

“I confirmed it with him. I said, ‘Rod, it’s official now that you’ve played the Coliseum at Caesars Palace more than any other venue in the world,’” Caesars Entertainment Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Sean McBurney said in March. “And he looked at me and said, ‘Oh, god yes.’”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.